ECC T10 2021: Belgium vs Luxembourg, Match 3 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details 

The European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 is set to get underway on Monday, September 13. The ECC is scheduled to be held over the course of a month with 15 national teams contesting in three groups of five each.

Each group will have 24 T10 games, with the top two sides from each group making it to the Finals week of the event. These national sides will compete for the ultimate European Cricket Championship (ECC) crown.

Match No.3 of the Dream 11 ECC 2021 will see Belgium lock horns with Luxembourg. This is a Group A clash and the other three teams competing in the group are Norway, Sweden, and Spain.

Belgium has played two T20I series recently this year. They first played Malta in a five-match T20I series in July. Belgium won the series 3-2. They then played Austria in three T20Is, winning the series 2-1. Belgium have proven ECS performers in their ranks and are a strong unit in the T10 format.

Meanwhile, Luxembourg recently participated in the Continental Cup, where they finished runners-up, eventually losing to Romania. They topped their group with two wins, won the semi-final, and had an unbeaten run until the final. However, the T10 format will be a challenge for them.

Group A is also considered the group of death in ECC 2021, with the top 5 nations competing for a spot in the Top 2.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Luxembourg, Match 3, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 13th, 2021 Monday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

There will be dark clouds over the Cartama Oval during the course of the game. Rain might play spoilsport but we can expect a full game. The temperature will remain around 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is usually batting-friendly. With the ball coming onto the bat nicely, batsmen will find it easy to score runs. The pitch will pose a challenge for the bowlers and is expected to play the same for the entirety of the contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium has the majority of its players playing in the ECS who have immense experience of the T10 format. Saber Zakhil is a destructive batsman who has hit the fourth most number of sixes (19) this year in T20Is. Aziz Mohammad is another key all-rounder who impressed in the recent ECS tournament in the Netherlands and last time out in Spain as well. Sefat Shagharai is likely to lead the Belgian attack with the ball and all-rounder Sheraz Sheikh, another vital cog in this Belgian line-up will captain the side.

Predicted XI: Maqsood Ahmad, Aziz Mohammad, Abdul Rashid, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (wk), Sheikh Sheraz (c ), Murid Ekrami, Sefat Shagharai.

Luxembourg

Timothy Barker was the leading run-scorer for Luxembourg in the recently concluded Continental Cup. Skipper Joost Mees was the second-highest scorer. Vikram Vijh picked up the most wickets for them. However, this is a new format for Luxembourg and they will want to take the momentum from their performance in the Continental Cup.

Predicted XI: Timothy Barker, William Cope, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Amit Halbhavi, Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Marcus Cope, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra.

Match Prediction

Belgium are certainly the stronger of the two sides in the T10 format. Their players are used to playing in the ECS and will definitely be one of the favorites to win the ECC 2021 as well. Luxembourg have good recent form and will look to start well.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee