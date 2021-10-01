ECC T10 2021: Eliminator, Italy vs Czech Republic - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Third-placed Italy will take on fourth-placed Czech Republic in the Group C playoffs of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Friday.

Italy have made a terrific comeback in this tournament. After going winless in their first games, they won all four of their remaining fixtures. Italy are in red-hot form, with their players stepping up to the occasion and playing some much-needed big knocks to take the team over the line. Baljit Singh, Amir Sharif and Hassan Ahmad are batters whom the team will rely to get the runs in crunch situations.

Sharif has absolutely destroyed the opposition with the ball in hand. He has notched up 15 wickets, and is the multi-group leading wicket-taker. Jaspreet Singh and Ravi Paul are bowlers to look out for as well.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic have lost their way after a brilliant start to the season. They won their first three games, but lost their next five to find themselves fourth in the points table. The Czech Republic seem to be in a spot of bother and will need their star players to step up on the big occasion to secure a win against high-flying Italy.

A lot will depend on how the trio of Sudesh Wickramasekara, Arun Ashokan and Sabawoon Davizi play. They are the pillars of the Czech Republic batting unit, having aggregated more than 100 runs during the season.

Satyajit Sengupta will lead their bowling attack, and will look to snare wickets up front. He will hope that Wickramasekara and Davizi can make significant contributions with the ball too.

Match Details

Match: Italy vs Czech Republic, Group C Eliminator, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10

Date: October 1, 2021 (Friday).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

The temperatures could hover around the 20-degree Celsius mark, while conditions may be cloudy. With a negligible chance of precipitation, a full game could be on the cards.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval track is quite a balanced one, with something in it for both batters and bowlers. The last day of the Group C league stage matches saw quite a few under-100 scores, so a low-scoring thriller could ensue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Simranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Ravi Paul, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass.

Czech Republic

Sharan Ramakrishnan, Sahil Grover, Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Aakash Parmar, Satyajit Sengupta, Kushal Mendon, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Keyur Mehta, Ali Waqar.

Match Prediction

With momentum on their side, Italy are expected to edge past the Czech Republic to secure a spot in Qualifier 2 of the ECC tournament.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

