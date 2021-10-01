ECC T10 2021: Final, England XI vs Italy - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

The final of Group C of the European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 - will be played between England XI and Italy. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this exciting contest.

The England XI side is one of the most consistent sides in the ECC. They finished the league stage at the top of the table with seven wins in eight games. They outplayed Germany in the first qualifier and booked a place in the final.

After electing to bowl in the first qualifier, the English side did an outstanding job of restricting the Germans to under 100 runs. The Germans could only score 99 runs, losing four wickets in the process.

Sam Pearce, with his wily leg-break, picked up two wickets. Harrison Ward opening the batting smashed a quick-fire fifty which helped his side get across the line. They chased down the total with two overs to spare, winning the game by six wickets.

The Italian side have turned the tables around after getting off to a poor start to the competition. They finished in the third spot in the points table and had to face the Czech Republic in the Eliminator. A convincing win against them saw them qualify for the Second Qualifier where they faced Germany.

It was a solid performance from them as they defeated the Germans to reach the Final. The bowlers did a fantastic job of restricting the German side to 83 in their 10 overs.

On the back of a half-century from Amir Sharif, the Italian side chased down the total in the sixth over, booking their place in the final. They beat the England XI side in the league stage and will draw inspiration from it. It promises to be a cracker of a contest.

Match Details:

Match: England-XI vs Italy, Final, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: October 1st 2021, Friday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report:

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday. Temperatures are expected to hover between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. Fans have seen high-scoring games throughout the ECC and can expect a high-scoring final.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI:

The England XI team looks the most balanced side in the ECC. Everyone has stepped up in crunch situations. The bowlers did a fine job in their last game followed by a sensational knock from Harrison Ward. Expect them to continue the winning combination for the final of Group C of the ECC.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c), Andy Rishton, Alex Mellor, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Zaman Akhter, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Arthur Godsal.

Italy:

The Italian side defeated Germany to arrive in the final. Amir Sharif has been consistent with the bat for them, with the bowlers stepping up at crucial stages. They will be hoping to put in a solid performance against the English side in the final. Don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Ravi Paul

Match Prediction:

Both England XI and Italy are strong sides and it will be a cracking contest in the Final of Group C of the ECC 2021. The bowlers from both sides have stepped up and backed their batters.

It will all come down to handling nerves in the final. Going into the contest, the England XI side have an edge over Italy, but fans certainly can’t rule out an upset in the final.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

