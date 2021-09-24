ECC T10 2021: Final, Netherlands XI vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The final of Group B of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 will be played between Netherlands XI and Austria at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Netherlands XI qualified for the final thanks to their position in the points table. They faced Austria in the first qualifier but rain played a spoilsport with the game being abandoned without a ball being bowled. Netherlands XI had finished the league stages at the top of the table and it resulted in their direct qualification for the final of the ECC.

The Austrian side took the longer route to reach the final. After the first qualifier was washed out due to rain, Netherlands XI qualified for the final, and the Austrian side had to play the second qualifier. They defeated Portugal convincingly to enter the summit clash.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Austria, Final, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 24th 2021, Friday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The weather in Cartama, Spain continues to be cloudy. There are chances of rain in the evening. The temperature will hover between 17 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. However, the overcast conditions will favor the seam bowlers. The surface will stay true throughout the course of the match. We have seen some high-scoring games at the ECC so far and another one is on the cards on Friday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Playing XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma

Austria

Playing XI: Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Noor Khan, Umair Tariq, Abdullah Akbarjan

Match prediction

The Netherlands XI side has been on a roll since the start of the competition and look favorites to clinch the title. Austria will have to play out of their skin to challenge the Netherlands XI.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee