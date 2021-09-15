ECC T10 2021: Luxembourg vs Norway, Match 14 - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Luxembourg and Norway will face off in the 14th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament 2021 at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. It promises to be a cracking contest as both sides consist of power-hitters.

Luxembourg lost their game against Belgium the other day. It was a five-over game due to rain. Batting first, Luxembourg managed to score only 45 runs as the batsmen struggled for timing throughout the game.

The bowlers tried their best but the Belgium side managed to chase the total with four balls to spare. Luxembourg's next game against Spain was washed out due to rain and they will be eager to get a win under their belt going ahead.

Norway also lost their game against Belgium. After being put in to bat, they failed miserably as they put 49 on the board. Skipper Raza Iqbal top-scored with 23. The bowlers started brilliantly for Norway, picking up wickets but, in the end, the Belgium side held their nerves to chase down the total with two balls to spare.

Like Luxembourg, rain played a spoilsport for them as their game against Sweden was washed out without a ball being bowled. Norway need to turn the tables around while facing Luxembourg on Wednesday.

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Norway, Group A Match 14, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 15, 2021 Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartama are expected to range between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. There is a chance of heavy rain predicted in the afternoon. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game played in the evening.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. The overcast conditions will favor the seam bowlers. Expect the surface to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Luxembourg

Luxembourg lost their game against Belgium and need to quickly turn the tables around. The batsmen have failed to perform in the competition so far. Everyone has to fire in unison to challenge the Norway side in their upcoming clash.

Playing XI: Roshan Vishwanath (wk), Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (c), Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, Mohd Dilshad, Aanand Pandey, Amit Dhingra, Raju Akulwar, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh.

Norway

Nothing has gone right for Norway so far in the competition. The players have failed to cope with the pressure as the results speak the story for them. They quickly need to change their fortunes with the knockouts approaching.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Prithvi Bhart.

Match Prediction

Both teams have struggled so far in the competition and their batsmen have failed to put up big totals. It will ultimately come down to handling pressure situations when these two teams face off on Wednesday. Expect Luxembourg to come out on top against this Norway side.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra