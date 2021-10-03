ECC T10 2021: Match 1, Belgium vs Italy - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Belgium and Italy are set to face each other in Match No.1 of Championship Week at ECC 2021 on Monday, October 4 at Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Belgium have been outstanding in the ECC thus far. They were champions of Group A after finishing with five wins from eight ECC games with a net run rate of 1.285. In their final game, on September 17, Belgium beat Spain by a comprehensive margin of 27 runs.

After electing to bat, Belgium racked up a formidable score of 134 for seven in 10 overs. Saber Zakhil’s magnificent 16-ball 52 guided Belgium through to the mammoth total. Thereafter, he got three wickets for 31 runs as Spain were restricted to 107 for eight.

Italy, on the other hand, haven’t quite had the campaign they would have expected to. Placed in Group C, they finished third in the points table with a healthy net run rate of 0.690. In their previous ECC game on October 1, England XI beat them by six wickets.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Italy posted a daunting total of 141 for the loss of six wickets on the board. Baljit Singh went berserk as he scored 62 runs off 19 balls with two fours and eight sixes. However, England XI chased down the target with three balls to spare.

Match details:

Match: Belgium vs Italy, Match 1, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Intermittent clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game. But there is no chance of rain for now. The temperature will be around the 11-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch report:

The pitch has been an excellent one for batting thus far in the tournament. Chasing should be the way forward. The bowlers may not have a lot of room for error.

Predicted playing XIs

Belgium

Playing XI: Ali Raza (wk), Muhammad Muneeb, Mamoon Latif, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Sheikh, Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Adnan Razzaq, Fahim Bhatti

Italy

Playing XI: Nisar Ahmed, Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (C), Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Janaka Wass, Adnan Muhammad

Match prediction:

Belgium were on a rampage in their group games while Italy have been a tad rusty. Belgium should go on to win their next ECC game.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

