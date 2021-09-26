ECC T10 2021: Match 1, Italy vs Germany - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match No. 1 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group C will see Italy and Germany go head-to-head at the Cartama Oval on Monday.

Italy will be captained by Baljit Singh, who has the experience of playing eight matches at the highest level. He has 12 wickets from those matches. Baljit Singh has also scored 340 runs in 13 ECS encounters. Simranjit Singh is in good form as well, having racked up 228 runs in the ECS Italy Bologna.

Janaka Waas was his team’s leading wicket-taker in the ECS Brescia, having picked up 10 wickets. In the final, he scalped four wickets for only nine runs. Ravi Paul is in good rhythm as well. The left-arm pacer picked up six wickets in five games at the ECS Italy Milan earlier this year.

Germany, led by Venkatraman Ganesan, will go into the game after losing 1-2 to Spain in the three-match T20I series. Germany started the series with a thumping seven-wicket victory in Almeria. However, they ended up losing the last two matches to concede the series.

The decider was a humdinger where Spain won by one wicket with two balls left. Germany scored 119 after being put in to bat. Defending the modest score, the German bowlers tried their best but failed in the end.

Match Details

Match: Italy vs Germany, Match 1, European Cricket Series - ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 27, 2021, Monday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Conditions are expected to be cloudy on Monday, but with a minimum chance of rain. The temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a decent one for batting. The bowlers won’t return empty-handed either. A high-scoring game seems to be on the cards. Chasing should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Baljit Singh, the Italy skipper, is expected to be the nucleus of his team. A lot will depend on how he performs with both bat and ball. Italy have a power-packed bowling unit, but will face a challenge against a strongly-built German team.

Predicted XI: Baljit Singh (C), Nisar Ahmed (WK), Amir Sharif, Hassan Ahmed, Nisar Ahmed, Simranjit Singh, Janaka Waas, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Jorawar Singh

Germany

With 82 runs at an average of 41, Dylan Blignaut was the leading run-scorer for Germany in the series against Spain. Talha Khan was their only half-century maker. The rest of the batters need to step up. Vishnu Bharathi was their leading wicket-taker with six wickets to his name.

Predicted XI: Vijayshankar Chikkannaiah, Talha Khan, Amith Sarma, Harmanjot Singh, Dylan Blignaut, Venkatraman Ganesan (C), Sahir Naqash, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Harish Srinivasan, Vishnu Bharathi, Ghulam Ahmadi

Match Prediction

Germany have come into this tournament on the back of a T20I series against Spain. They are clearly the stronger of the two teams and are the favorites to win.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee