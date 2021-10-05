ECC T10 2021: Match 10, England XI vs Belgium - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

It's Championship Week in the ECC T10 tournament and the top two sides in each group are fighting it out for the title. Day 2 sees England XI playing their third game of the round against Belgium, who have won both the matches they've played already.

Belgium have completely turned things around for themselves at this stage of the tournament. They have crossed the 150-mark both times while batting first.

Against Italy it was Aziz Mohammad who took the bowlers to the cleaners and went bonkers to score a blistering 65 runs off just 22 deliveries. His knock included six sixes and six boundaries.

Saber Zakhil, in the end, hit some lusty blows to take the team over 150. Adnan Razzaq and Fahim Bhatt picked up a couple of wickets apiece.

In the second game against Austria they upped their game from the previous outing and put up 171 on the board. Aziz Mohammad once again set the tone for them. Saber Zakhil, down the order, went berserk to take his team to its highest total.

The bowling lived up to expectations as Khalid Ahmadzai finished with three scalps. Adnan Razzaq was once again amongst the wickets.

England XI, on the other hand, beat Spain in their first game in the ECC Championship Week to register first points. Harrison Ward scored a magnificent 92 off just 31 deliveries and Dan Lincoln, who's equally a capable hitter, scored 82 off just 30 deliveries.

Spain were left clueless as their bowlers went wicketless. Sam Pearce notched up three wickets with the ball. Arthur Godsal also picked up a couple of wickets to help the team display a clinical performance.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Belgium, Match Number 10, Championship Week, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: October 5, 2021 Monday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Clouds will hover over the ground on the day of the ECC game and the temperature will be around the 25-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The pitch is a belter for batting and the teams can really trust the surface throughout. Any target posted on board will be chaseable.

Both teams will fancy their chances in the upcoming ECC contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI

England XI start off as favorites in the ECC game as they have a lot of players who have done exceptionally well in the group stages of the tournament

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C and WK), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Luke Webb, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Alex Russell, Max Uttley

Belgium

Belgium have turned things around here in the ECC Championship Week as they bat deep and possess powerful hitters throughout the line-up.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (WK), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz, Omid Rahimi, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq, Murid Ekrami, Khaild Ahmadzai

Match prediction

Both teams are evenly-matched but England XI will be the front-runners in the ECC game. However, Belgium, who have been impressive in their first ECC two games, will look for an upset.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Arjun Panchadar