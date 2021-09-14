ECC T10 2021: Match 10, Luxembourg vs Belgium - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Luxembourg takes on Belgium in Match 10 of the ECC T10 on Tuesday, 14th September. The match will be played at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Luxembourg haven't started their campaign well, losing their first match against Belgium by 83 runs. They were handed their second defeat of the tournament by Sweden later in the day.

Tony Whiteman’s half-century knock went in vain as Luxembourg failed to chase down the 127-run target given to them, losing by 22 runs. On a day that Luxembourg might want to forget, there were a few positives for a side like Whiteman's form with the bat and Ansh Trivedi’s charm with the ball.

Belgium, on the other hand, have had a dream start to their tournament. They beat Spain by a sizeable margin in the first game and beat Luxembourg in their second fixture. Saber Zakhil was the star with the bat in hand, scoring a 13-ball 43 against Spain and an 18-ball 53 against Luxembourg. Shagharai Sefat was the star with the ball for Belgium, plugging the flow of runs and picking up a wicket each in both matches.

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Belgium, Match 10, ECC T10.

Date: 14th September (Tuesday), 2021.

Time: 8:30pm IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain.

Weather Report

Overcast skies are expected on the matchday and the temperature will range from 17 to 24 degrees. Fans might witness a rain-curtailed encounter.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Cartama Oval has historically been a batting track. Thanks to the true nature of the surface, the ball comes onto the willow nicely. Batters will find it easy to bat on this surface as it will assist their strokeplay.

The pitch will pose a challenge for the bowlers. They will need to hit the right areas consistently to clog the flow of runs. The surface is expected to play the same throughout the contest.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium have started well in the tournament and will look to carry the momentum and form into the latter part of the tournament. Saber Zakhil and Shagharai Sefat look set to play crucial roles for their side.

Predicted XI: Maqsood Ahmad, Aziz Mohammad, Abdul Rashid, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (wk), Sheikh Sheraz (c), Murid Ekrami, Sefat Shagharai.

Luxembourg

Luxembourg may not have started well, but they are a decent side and can bounce back at any time. A lot lies on the shoulders of Tony Whiteman and bowler Ansh Trivedi.

Predicted XI: Tony Whiteman (wk), Akhilesh Kumar, Sambhav Puri, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Aanand Pandey, Mohd. Dilshad, Harpal Singh, Ansh Trivedi, Raju Akulwar.

Match Prediction

Belgium are a strong side and are tough to beat in the shortest format of the game. Luxembourg do not seem to have found their mojo in this format as of yet. Belgium are the favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra