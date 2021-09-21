ECC T10 2021: Match 10, Romania vs Netherlands XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the tenth match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament, Romania will take on the Netherlands XI at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Tuesday.

Netherlands XI started their campaign off brilliantly, beating Romania in their first game of the tournament. Batting first, they put up a 96-run total, on the back of a 29-ball 55 from Boris Gorlee. Their bowlers helped them wrap up the match restricting Romania to 62-7. Clayton Floyd and Julian De Mey were the pick of the bowlers, claiming three and two wickets, respectively.

In their second game of the day, they took on Portugal. Batting first, Netherlands scored 110 runs before getting bowled out, despite contributions from Clayton Floyd and Victor Lubbers. Their bowlers did not fail to impress, as they won the match by 20 runs. Julian De Mey picked up a three-wicket haul, while Niels Etman contributed two wickets. They look like a settled side as they head into Day 2 of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Romania didn’t have a desirable start to the tournament. They have lost both the games they have played so far. They were handed a huge defeat by Austria in their tournament opener. Austria put on a towering total of 195 runs on the board after batting first. In response, Romania fell well short by 89 runs.

In their next game against Netherlands, their bowlers bowled out of their skins to restrict the opposition to a chaseable total of 96 runs. Taranjeet Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Vasu Saini picked up a wicket apiece.

Their batsmen failed to rise to the occasion, though, as they only managed to score 62 runs in their quota of ten allotted overs. They will hope for a much-improved performance to beat Netherlands, who are unbeaten in the tournament.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Netherlands XI, Match 10, European Cricket Championship 2021.

Date: September 21st, 2021, Tuesday.

Time: 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperatures in Cartama on Tuesday is predicted to range between 18 and 25 degrees Celsius. There are high chances of rain throughout the day. Rain could play spoilsport on what could be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batsman’s paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, batsmen will be able to hit through the line and play their shots. That means another high-scoring game could be on the cards on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Having won both their games so far, they seem to have found the winning combination. and seem to be a settled side. No changes are expected to their playing XI.

Playing XI: Navjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Clayton Floyd, A Zulfiqur (WK), Vivian Kingma, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein, Victor Lubbers, Niels Etman.

Romania

Unlike the Netherlands XI, Romania have had a rather forgettable start to their tournament, losing both their opening matches on Day 1. They need to step up their game and come out all guns blazing to make a comeback in the tournament.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotia (wk), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

