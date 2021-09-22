ECC T10 2021: Match 11, Austria vs Netherlands XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match 11 of the European Cricket Championship will see Austria lock horns with the Netherlands XI at Cartama Oval in Spain.

Austria have had a roller-coaster of a ride in the competition so far. After suffering a loss against Netherlands XI, they bounced back in the competition to beat Portugal in their next game. They will be looking to repeat the performance and seek revenge for their loss against Netherlands XI in their upcoming fixture.

The Austrian bowlers were brilliant as they restricted the Portuguese side to 88 in 10 overs in the first innings. The batsmen then stepped up to chase down the total in the seventh over. Iqbal Hossain top-scored with 39 and skipper Razmal Shigiwal remained unbeaten on 20 to guide his team past the victory line.

Netherlands XI, on the other hand, are on a roll in the tournament so far. They have played four games and are yet to lose a single game. They have won all the games comprehensively and will face the Austrian side in their next game.

In their last match, they defeated Romania by 102 runs. Batting first, Netherlands XI posted a mammoth 200 on the board. Opener Clayton Floyd scored 115 off just 35 balls, smashing 5 fours and 15 sixes. The bowlers then restricted the Romanian side to 98, winning the game by 102 runs. They have the winning momentum behind them and look favorites against Austria on Wednesday.

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Netherlands XI, Match 11, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: September 22nd, 2021, Wednesday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday is expected to range between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted throughout the day and we can witness rain interruptions during the match.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. The overcast conditions might favor seam bowlers from both sides. But expect it to stay true throughout the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Austria have suffered a loss against Netherlands XI and will look to seek revenge on Wednesday. The bowlers need to back their batsmen going ahead in the competition.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Netherlands XI

Netherlands XI have been sensational in the competition so far. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison. Expect them to go with the winning combination against Austria.

Playing XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Julian De Mey, Niels Etman, Ryan Klein, Viv Kingma

Match prediction

Netherlands XI walked past Austria in their previous meeting. Austria needs to be at its absolute best to challenge the Netherlands XI side.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Bhargav