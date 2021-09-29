ECC T10 2021: Match 11, Italy vs England XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Action in the European Cricket Championship will continue with a riveting contest between Italy and England XI in the 11th game of the tournament, at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

England XI are undoubtedly the best side in Group C. They have won all four of their games in emphatic fashion, and will most likely finish at the top of the points table. Italy, meanwhile, have had quite a torrid campaign, failing to register a win in the four games they have played so far.

England kicked off their campaign with wins over Germany and Finland on Day 1 by six and nine wickets, respectively. After cruising to comfortable wins chasing, the side tasted success while defending a total as well.

Day 2 saw England batting first on both occasions. Unsurprisingly, they emerged on top in both instances, beating Italy and Germany by 33 and 46 runs, respectively. They will look to continue their winning momentum going into this contest.

Meanwhile, Italy were unable to defend their totals on the first day; they were crushed by Germany and the formidable Czech Republic. Day 2 did not bring about a change of fortunes for the side, as they were clinically beaten by England and Finland, this time failing to chase down targets. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table, and will hope to revive their campaign.

Match Details

Match: Italy vs England XI, Match 11 (Group C), European Cricket Championship - ECC T10.

Date: September 29, 2021 (Wednesday).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

Conditions will be bright and sunny at the Cartama Oval on Wednesday. The temperature should be on the rise as the game progresses, while there is little chance of rain. Humidity should be on the higher side, making for warmer playing conditions.

Pitch Report

The track is quite a balanced one, and should provide equal assistance to both batters and bowlers. Nevertheless, the top-order batters are expected to settle in and do the bulk of the scoring, and the captain winning the toss should opt to chase first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

Hassan Ahmad (WK), Manoj Rodrigo, Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh.

England XI

Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C)(WK), Alex Mellor, Arthur Godsal, Andy Rishton, Tom Bevan, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley, Zaman Akhter.

Match Prediction

England XI are in red-hot form, and are expected to cruise to a comfortable win against their struggling rivals, Italy.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav