ECC T10 2021: Match 12, Belgium vs Netherlands XI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Belgium and Netherlands XI will lock horns in the 12th match of Championship Week of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10.

Belgium beat England XI in their previous game comprehensively by 7 wickets. They made light work of a 134-run target in just 8.3 overs. Belgium are the only unbeaten side in the ECC T10 Championship Week so far and are already through to finals day.

Netherlands XI lost both their previous games and are under pressure coming into this contest. They lost to Austria by 48 runs before crashing to a 4-wicket defeat against England XI. The Dutch side will have to bounce back if they are to make the finals day of the ECC T10 Championship Week.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Austria, Match 3, European Cricket Series - ECC T10 2021 Championship Week

Date and Time: October 6th, 2021, Wednesday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies will be partly cloudy. However, there is no forecast of rain, and we can expect a full match. Temperatures will range between 22 and 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval has favored batters, with teams putting up big totals with ease. Bowlers will get some help early on but have to be at their best.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Belgium easily chased down a target of 134 against England XI in their previous ECC T10 Championship Week match. Aziz Mohammad scored a quick-fire 48 while Ali Raza smashed a 23-ball 56 to help them get over the line with ease.

Predicted XI: Ali Raza (wk), Muneeb Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Adnan Razzaq, Shagharai Sefat.

Netherlands XI

Netherlands XI started well in the ECC T10 Championship Week. However, they have lost two games in a row. Their batting has struggled in both these games and they have to step up.

Predicted XI: Musa Ahmad, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (c), Aryan Dutt, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma.

Match Prediction

Belgium are unbeaten in the ECC T10 Championship Week. They have been phenomenal with the bat and are favorites to win this game. Netherlands XI are also a strong team, but will be short on the momentum coming on the back of consecutive losses.

Nonetheless, this should be another interesting game as the race to make the finals day is on.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

