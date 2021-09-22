ECC T10 2021: Match 12, Hungary vs Romania - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, and live streaming details

Hungary and Romania face off in the 12th match of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this exciting contest.

Both sides are coming off a loss in their previous games. Hungary have played four games so far and won two of those. They suffered a loss against Romania in their last game, which was a closely-fought contest.

Batting first, Romania posted 134 on the board, losing eight wickets. Abhishek Kheterpal of Hungary picked up three wickets. The Hungarian batsmen tried hard but fell short by 5 runs. Zeeshan Kukikhel top-scored with 42, opening the batting. The two sides face each other again on Wednesday and the Hungarian side will be looking to seek revenge for their loss.

Romania, on the other hand, have played four games so far and won only one of those. Their only win came against Hungary. In their last game, they suffered a heavy loss against Netherlands XI.

Batting first, Netherlands XI posted a mammoth 200 on the board, thanks to a scintillating century from Clayton Floyd. The Romanian side could only manage to score 98 in their 10 overs as they suffered a heavy loss. They lost the game by 102 runs and will be looking to turn the tables around in their next fixture against Hungary.

Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Romania Match 12, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: September 21st 2021, Wednesday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday is expected to range between 19 to 27 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted throughout the day. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game on Wednesday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games so far and expect another one on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary

Hungary suffered a loss against Romania in their last game. Everyone needs to fire in unison to come out on top against Romania in their upcoming clash.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas

Romania

Romania are struggling in the competition. They have managed to win only a single game so far and will be looking to be at their best when they face Hungary in their next fixture.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotia (wk), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Match prediction

Romania and Hungary face off in the 12th match of the European Cricket Championship. It was a closely-fought contest when both these sides met last time and it promises to be another cracking contest.

However, Romania look strong on paper and are expected to come out on top against Hungary.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Prem Deshpande