ECC T10 2021: Match 13, Finland vs Italy - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The 13th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 will witness Finland facing Italy. Cartama Oval in Spain will host this Group C fixture.

This will be the reverse fixture of the ninth match where Finland beat Italy by five runs. It was a closely-fought contest and the Finns held their nerves to go past the Italian side. Both sides came into that contest with three losses in three games and needed to get their campaign back on track. Finland managed to get a win under their belt to revive their playoff hopes.

Finland skipper Nathan Collins won the toss and opted to bat first. On the back of a quickfire innings from Aravind Mohan, Finland posted 92 on the board. Other batters failed to contribute as they lost eight wickets in their innings. Italian skipper Baljit Singh and Amir Sharif picked up three wickets.

The Italian side did not have the best of starts to the chase as the openers were dismissed early in the innings. Hassan Ahmad steadied the innings but his departure meant the Finland side were back in the game. The Italian side lost wickets at regular intervals and eventually fell short by five runs.

It was a good contest between these sides the other day and expect another cracking contest when they meet again in the 13th match of the ECC.

Match Details

Match: Finland vs Italy, Match 13, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021.

Date and Time: September 29th 2021, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Clear skies will greet both sides on Wednesday. The temperature is expected to range between 18 to 29 degrees Celsius and these are perfect conditions for a game of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We have seen high-scoring games at this venue in the ECC and can expect another one on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Finland

Finland suffered heavy losses until they turned the tables against this very opposition earlier in the week. They defeated Italy in a close-fought contest and will be looking to repeat their performance. The batters need to step up and contribute for the team’s success.

Playing XI: Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Italy

Italy are struggling at ECC 2021. They have failed to win a single game and will be low on confidence. The players need to lift themselves up and look to seek revenge for their loss against the Finland side.

Playing XI: Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad (wk), Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Manoj Rodrigo, Simranjit Singh, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh, Damith Kosala.

Match Prediction

The last time these sides met, Finland went past the Italian outfit in the last over in what was a humdinger of a contest. They registered their first win of the ECC as a result and will be riding high on confidence. The Italian side have to be at their best to challenge their opposition.

Finland are favorites to go past Italy unscathed.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

