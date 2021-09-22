ECC T10 2021: Match 13, Portugal vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Portugal and Austria face each other in the 13th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group B leg at Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

Portugal have lost all of their first four games so far and have failed to gather any sort of momentum. When the two sides last met, Portugal managed to put only 88 runs on the board, which Austria chased down rather comfortably with eight wickets and 3.4 overs to spare. They will be looking to avenge their defeat as the two sides meet again in the ECC T10.

Austria, meanwhile, have won three out of their first four games in the ECC T10 2021. Coming into the tournament as underdogs, they have been very impressive and will look to carry the momentum forward.

Match Details

Match: Portugal vs Austria, Match 13, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 22nd, 2021 Wednesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

There are predictions of rain throughout the course of the game. Skies are not clear and we can only hope that we get a game on our hands. The temperature is predicted to be around 22 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket at Cartama Oval is batting-friendly. The batsmen can play their shots freely and score runs. Most games have been high-scoring encounters in the ECC T10 and it will be no surprise if the trend continues.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Sharn Gomes was the highest scorer with 30 runs last time against Austria. The batting has been inconsistent. Skipper Najjam Shazad and Imran Khan have been amongst the wickets. Portugal need to perform as a unit if they want to win games.

Predicted XI: Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad(c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman(wk), Miguel Stoman.

Austria

Austria’s top order did well against Portugal last time out. Iqbal Hossain top-scored with a quickfire 14-ball 39, while Zeeshan Goraya and Razmal Shigiwal chipped in with vital contributions. Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan and Noor Khan have been their mainstays with the ball. Austria have done well in all departments in this ECC T10 so far.

Predicted XI: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal(c), Abrar Bilal(wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Prediction

Going by recent form and performance, Austria are the clear favorites to win this ECC T10 game. They have lived up to the pre-tournament hype around them and will want to continue their fine run. The tournament has been a struggle for Portugal and they are highly unlikely to beat a strong Austrian side.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee