ECC T10 2021: Match 14, Belgium vs Spain - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Belgium will lock horns with Spain in the 14th match of ECC T10 at Cartama Oval, Cartama on Wednesday.

Belgium are oozing with confidence after their hat-trick of victories in the tournament. They are currently at the top of the points table. All three of their wins have come in dominant fashion.

It all started with a 64-run win over Italy. Later, they defeated Austria by 34 runs, while their most recent victory was against England XI by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, Spain are having exactly opposite fortunes as they are yet to win a game in the competition. Spain have played four matches, lost all of them and are reeling down in the points table.

It will be a tough ask for Spain to clinch a victory against the table toppers in this contest.

Match Details

Match: Belgium vs Spain, Match 14, ECC 2021 Championship Week

Date and Time: October 06, 2021, Wednesday, 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

We can expect a full contest with mostly clear skies and a little bit of cloud cover. Temperatures are expected to hover around 23-25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The surface laid at Cartama Oval has turned out to be a belter for batters right from the first ball. Even the chasing teams have had a good record on this surface and we can expect an enthralling contest between Spain and Belgium.

Predicted Playing XIs

Belgium

Saber Zakhil has been having a good season with the bat as he has scored 273 runs at an average of above 30. Adnan Razzaq has been decent with the ball and he has lived up to his captain’s expectations with 13 wickets.

Predicted XI

Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Ali Raza (wk), Sherry Butt, Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Omid Rahimi, Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadzai, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami

Spain

Though nothing is going well for Spain in this tournament, a few players have put up inspirational performances. Hamza Saleem is finding the middle of the bat quite consistently and he’s being assisted beautifully by Jack Perman.

Predicted XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Hamza Saleem, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Atif Mehmood, Ravi Panchal, Paul Hennessy, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja

Match Prediction

Although Spain have come up with individual performances, they are lacking a team effort to chalk up victories.

Belgium are yet to lose a contest in this tournament and they are rightfully expected to continue their dominance against the under-fire Spain.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode.

