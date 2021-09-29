ECC T10 2021: Match 14, Czech Republic vs England XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Czech Republic take on England XI in Match 14 of Group C of the ECC T10, 2021 at Cartama Oval, Spain on Wednesday, September 19.

The England XI have been dominant so far in this competition, having won all of their four fixtures so far. They have found the right balance in their playing XI and have the upper hand going into this fixture. They beat Germany by six wickets in their tournament opener and by 46 runs in the reverse fixture, while also registering their second win of the tournament beating Finland by nine wickets in between. They then cruised to a 33-run victory over Italy in their third encounter.

The Czech Republic have started off well in the tournament, having won three of their four fixtures. They have put up some exciting all-round performances. The Czechs look like a settled outfit and would like to carry their winning momentum to the latter stages of the tournament. They head into the tournament having beaten Italy by eight wickets and Finland by 13 runs in the first fixture and by eight wickets in the reverse fixture.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Czech Republic, Match 14, European Cricket Championship 2021.

Date: September 29th 2021, Wednesday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain, on Wednesday are predicted to range between 18 and 30 degrees Celsius. There are bleak chances of rain throughout the day. Rain is expected to stay away from what could possibly be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batting paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batsmen can hit through the line and play their shots. We have seen many high scoring games so far and we can expect this one to have a similar outcome.

Predicted Playing XI

England XI

England XI side have found their groove in the ECC. They have found a winning combination position early in the tournament and will be hoping to carry on with this form. They have come out all guns blazing and are expected to put up yet another dominant performance.

Predicted XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

Czech Republic

Sudesh Wickramasekara has been the top performer with the bat for the Czech Republic so far. Wickramasekara and Sabawoon Davizi have been the pick of the bowlers, alongside Satyajit Sengupta.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Satyajit Sengupta.

Match Prediction

England XI side have been dominant so far in this tournament. Czech Republic are a quality side too, and could upset the English XI. However, England XI are expected to finish on top in this encounter.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

