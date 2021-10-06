ECC T10 2021: Match 15, Austria vs Italy - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Austria will lock horns with Italy in the 15th match of the ongoing ECC T10 tournament at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Wednesday.

Although Austria started on a losing note, they bounced back by registering two back-to-back big wins. They have some strong match winners in their ranks. Austria started their campaign with a 34-run defeat against Belgium. However, they beat the Netherlands by 48 runs and Spain by seven wickets in their next two games.

Meanwhile, Italy have had a forgettable campaign. They lost back-to-back games in the ECC before registering a victory in their most recent match. They'll need strong performances to register a win against a strong Austrian side.

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Italy, Match 15, ECC 2021, Championship Week.

Date and Time: October 6, 2021; Wednesday, 8:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

There is expected to be clear skies and partial cloud cover for this game. The temperature is expected to hover around 20-25 degrees Celsius. Dew might come into play during the second innings.

Pitch Report

The 22-yard strip at the Cartama Oval in the ECC haven't been conducive for bowlers. Batters have been exceptional right from the word go, though, with scores above 120 recorded in the first innings.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Austria's No.4 batter Iqbal Hossain has been in red hot form in the ECC thus far. He has been hitting the ball at a strike rate of 230. Meanwhile, Sahel Zadren is one of their bright prospects with the ball.

Predicted XI

Bilal Zalmai, Abrar Bilal(wk), Razmal Shigiwal(c), Iqbal Hossain, Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Imran Asif, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Italy

All-rounder Amir Sharif is the leading run-scorer and third leading wicket-taker of the ongoing ECC tournament. He has scored 396 runs at a strike rate, of 210 and has also picked up 17 wickets so far.

Predicted XI

Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Rajmani Sandhu, Irfan Shaikh, Hassan Ahmad, Ammad Khan, Damith Kosala, Muhammad Imran, Jorawar Singh, Janaka Wass.

Match Prediction

Austria and Italy have had almost similar fortunes in the ECC tournament. However, Austria have stronger batting and bowling departments than Italy. Austrian batters can score more than 140 runs, and their bowlers can pick up wickets regularly. That augurs well for their hopes of beating Italy on Wednesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav