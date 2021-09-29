ECC T10 2021: Match 15, Germany vs Finland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Germany will lock horns with Finland in Match 15 of Group C of ECC T10 2021 on Wednesday, September 29 at Cartama Oval, Spain.

Germany find themselves in third spot in the Group C table with two wins out of four. The ongoing season has been a mixed bag for them. They started off well against Italy, chasing down 112 runs, courtesy of some lusty blows from skipper Rohit Singh. They then crashed to defeat against England XI, getting bowled out for a paltry 55.

Germany came back strongly against Czech Republic. It was the skipper again who turned up for them, scoring a blistering 73 off just 32 deliveries which included eight sixes and a couple of boundaries. Germany seem heavily dependent on their skipper, who does the bulk of the scoring as well.

Germany were up against England XI in their last game. They had a shot at redemption but were blown away by England XI batters, who posted 135 on the board. Germany's top order faltered and it seemed they were going to surrender again. But Fayaz Nasseri's quick-fire 12-ball 40 cameo took the game to the 10th over. Germany still lost the match by 46 runs.

From bowling point of view, Fayaz Nasseri has already notched up eight wickets, including a four-for against England XI. The rest of the bowlers are chipping in with wickets but haven't been as effective.

Finland, on the other hand, are just above Italy in fourth spot. With just one win and three losses, they are in desperate need of a win at the moment.

Their batting was their biggest weakness in the first two games. But against the Czech Republic, where the batting clicked and put up an impressive 108 on the board, the bowlers failed to deliver.

Finland's only win so far has come against Italy in their last game. Aravind Mohan has been amongst the runs but has lacked support. Mahesh Tambe impressed with a three-for in the last game and Peter Gallagher's two wickets ensured they gained two points.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Finland, Group C, Match 15, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10

Date: September 29th, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Cartama’s weather is expected to be ideal for a cricket match. Clear skies with no signs of rain and temperatures hovering around the 28 degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

The surface seems to be a balanced one with a lot of assistance for batters. Fast bowlers and spinners might enjoy the track as there could be some purchase for them. The average score on this wicket is around 110.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany

Germany, apart from the two encounters against a strong England XI side, have done pretty well. With Finland far from their best, this match is another chance for Germany to collect two crucial points.

Playing XI: Husnain Kabeer (wk), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Mahela Daub, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Nasseri, Sreekesh Srinivas, Finn Sadarangani, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Saied Sajad.

Finland

Finland's only win so far has come against the weakest side in the group, Italy. It is high time they pull up their socks and perform against stronger teams to show that they belong here.

Playing XI: Nathan Collins (c), Jonathan Scamans (wk), Aravind Mohan, Peter Gallagher, Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Parveen Kumar, Naveed Shahid, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad

Match prediction

Getting the better of Germany will be an uphill task for Finland. Germany also have a more settled line up. But if Finland can exploit the weaknesses in Germany's armor, they can very well cause an upset.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava