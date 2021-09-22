ECC T10 2021: Match 15, Romania vs Portugal- Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The European Cricket Championship T10 tournament kicked off on September 20. In match 15 of the tournament, Romania will take on Portugal at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Romania have had a rather disappointing and forgettable start to the tournament. They have won only one of their four encounters so far. They were handed a huge defeat by Austria in their opener. Austria put on a towering 195 on the board while batting first and the Romanian outfit inevitably failed to chase it down, losing by a margin of 89 runs.

In their next match against the Netherlands XI, the bowlers bowled out of their skins to restrict the opposition to 96 runs. Taranjeet Singh, Rajesh Kumar and Vasu Saini picked up a wicket each. The batsmen failed to rise to the occasion as they only managed to score 62 in their quota of 10 overs.

In their third game of the tournament against Hungary, they won an edge-of-the-seat encounter. They beat Hungary by the barest of margins, winning the encounter by five runs. They were beaten by a dominant Netherlands XI side as they were handed a 102-run defeat. They will be hoping for a much-improved performance in all their departments to replicate what they did against Hungary.

Portugal have lost all four of their matches and have failed to get off the mark in the tournament as yet. They look like an unsettled side as their batting has looked a bit wobbly and has been inconsistent in four matches as of now.

Sharn Gomes is the only batsman who has done well for the team. Captain Najjam Shazad and Imran Khan have been the pick of the bowlers and have picked up wickets regularly. Portugal need to improve their game drastically in all departments if they aspire to win.

Match Details:

Match: Portugal vs Romania, Match 15, ECC T10, 2021

Date: September 22, 2021 Wednesday

Time: 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain, on Wednesday are predicted to range between 18 and 26 degrees Celsius. There are high chances of rain throughout the day. Rain could play spoilsport on what could be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batsman’s paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batsmen can hit through the line and play their shots. We have witnessed many high-scoring games so far and we can expect this one to have a similar outcome.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Portugal, much like their opponents, have had a disappointing start to the tournament, having lost all their games so far. While their batting has been inconsistent, the bowlers have shown occasional sparks of brilliance. Portugal need to step-up their game and perform as a unit.

Predicted XI

Sharn Gomes, Paulo Buccimazza, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Junaid Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Francoise Stoman (wk), Miguel Stoman.

Romania

Romania had a rather forgettable start to the tournament, losing all their matches as of now. The Romanian side need to step up their game and come out all guns blazing to make a comeback in the tournament.

Playing XI

Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotia (wk), Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Abdul Shakoor, Vasu Saini, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani

Match Prediction

Both Romania and Portugal are yet to get off the mark in the tournament. Both of them would like to get a win under their belt. Romania are expected to win in what is expected to be a neck-to-neck clash

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Diptanil Roy