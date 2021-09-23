ECC T10 2021: Match 16, Portugal vs Netherlands XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The 16th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group B will see Portugal and Netherlands XI go head to head at the Cartama Oval on Thursday.

The two teams are in absolutely contrasting positions in the points table. Portugal has struggled to win even a single game in the ECC T10 so far. With six losses from as many games, they sit at the bottom of the table. They are coming off a defeat against Romania in their last game.

Netherlands XI have been top-notch in the ECC T10. They are a formidable unit and are the team to beat in Group B. They have won all six of their games and are unbeaten, taking the top spot. The Dutch side come into this fixture on the back of a win against Hungary.

While the Portuguese side are searching for their first win in the ECC T10, they face a stiff challenge as they take on table-toppers Netherlands XI, who will want to keep their winning run intact.

Match Details

Match: Portugal vs Netherlands XI, Match 16, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 23rd, 2021, Thursday, 12:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The weather is predicted to be cloudy throughout the day and there are chances of rain during the game as well. We can hope for no major interruptions.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval has been a good surface to bat on, with run-scoring being relatively easy. However, the bowlers have been able to restrict opposition and we should see a good contest between bat and ball.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

The batters have struggled to score runs for Portugal in this ECC T10. Amir Zaib is the only player to have crossed a hundred runs for them. They themselves, along with Junaid Khan, Najjam Shahzad and Imran Khan, have picked up wickets. However, Portugal have lacked consistency and need to play well as a unit if they want to register a win.

Predicted XI: Azhar Andani, Amir Zaib, Sharn Gomes, Najjam Shahzad (C), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman.

Netherlands XI

Victor Lubbers struck a magnificent 20-ball 58 in their last game against Hungary. Clayton Floyd and Musa Ahmad have been their best batters in the ECC T10 up to this point. Skipper Sebastian Braat picked up three wickets against Hungary. Julian de Mey, Niels Etsman have been constant wicket-takers for the Dutch side.

Predicted XI: Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (Wk), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (C), Clayton Flyod, Musa Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Max Hoornweg.

Match Prediction

Netherlands XI have been thoroughly dominant in the ECC T10 and without a doubt are the firm favorites to win this game. It is highly unlikely that a struggling Portugal side will upset them.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava