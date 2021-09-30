ECC T10 2021: Match 17, Czech Republic vs Italy - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Czech Republic lock horns with Italy in the 17th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021. Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this Group C fixture.

The Czech Republic side had gotten off to a fantastic start in the ECC 2021. They won their first three games but lost their way in the last few matches. They have lost their last three games and will be eager to get back to winning ways.

The last time the Czech Republic faced Italy, it was a close-fought contest. After being asked to bat first, the Italian side put 103 on the board. Muhammad Imran, lower down the order, played a quick-fire cameo (45 off 17 balls) to help his side get over the 100-run mark. In reply, the Czech Republic side lost skipper Arun Ashokan on a duck but a solid partnership between Sabawoon Davizi and Sudesh Wickramasekara helped them chase down the total with four balls to spare.

The Italian side will be looking to seek revenge for their loss against Czech Republic. After losing four games on the trot, they have turned the tables around as they have won their next two games. They defeated Finland and England-XI in the following games. They have the winning momentum behind them and will look forward to carrying it going into the playoffs.

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Italy, Match 17 (Group C), European Cricket Championship - ECC 2021

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Clear skies will greet both sides on Thursday. Temperatures are expected to range between 18 and 28 degrees Celsius and these are the perfect conditions for a game of cricket.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We have seen high-scoring games at the ECC at this venue and expect another one on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic:

The Czech Republic side have lost their way in the past few matches. The bowlers need to step up and back up their batters. They defeated Italy when these sides last met and will hope to continue their winning run over the Italian side.

Playing XI: Sharan Ramakrishnan, Arun Ashokan (c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Sabawoon Davizi, Sahil Grover, Aakash Parmar, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (wk), Ali Waqar.

Italy

The Italian side have been brilliant in the past few matches. The batters have stepped up and the bowlers have bowled good lines and lengths. They will look to seek revenge for their loss against the Czech Republic in their upcoming clash.

Playing XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amit Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Hassan Ahmad, Irfan Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Ammad Khan, Simranjit Singh, Muhammad Imran, Jaspreet Singh, Jorawar Singh.

Match prediction:

Czech Republic suffered a heavy loss against England-XI in their previous game whereas Italy defeated the English side convincingly. The last time these sides met, the Czech Republic went past Italy in a close-fought contest.

The Czech Republic will have a slight edge over the Italian side and expect them to go past Italy unscathed.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

