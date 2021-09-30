ECC T10 2021: Match 18, Finland vs Germany - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction, and live streaming details

In the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021, we will see Finland locking horns with Germany at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. It is a Group C game and promises to be nothing short of an absolute cracker of a contest.

Finland hasn’t had the best of the starts to the competition. They lost their first three games and beat Italy in the following game but again lost their way. They are reeling at the bottom of the points table and need something dramatic to get past Germany in their upcoming clash.

It is the reverse fixture of the 15th match played the other day where the German side defeated Finland comprehensively. Batting first, the German side put 131 on the board, losing six wickets. The Finland side had the worst possible start to the chase with both openers departing for a duck. The middle-order batters tried hard but only managed to score 106, falling short by 25 runs.

The German side are sitting in second position in the points table. They have won four games so far out of six and will look to go past Finland on Thursday. The batters have done a fine job for Germany so far and need to carry their rich form forward on the last day of the league stage. Finland, on the other hand, need to be at their best to seek revenge for their loss against Germany.

Match Details

Match: Finland vs Germany, Match 18 (Group C), European Cricket Championship - ECC 2021

Date: September 30, 2021 (Thursday)

Time: 04:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Temperatures on Thursday are expected to range between 17 to 28 degrees Celsius. It will stay humid throughout the day with clear skies greeting both sides on Thursday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters enjoy batting on this surface. We have seen high-scoring games at the ECC at this venue and expect another one on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Finland

Finland is reeling at the bottom of the table. They failed to chase down 132 against Germany and will be looking forward to a much-improved performance in their next meeting. The batters need to put in a better performance in their upcoming fixture.

Playing XI: Jonathan Scamans (wk), Nathan Collins (c), Aravind Mohan, Matthew Jenkinson, Amjad Sher, Peter Gallagher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Parveen Kumar, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Germany

The German batters have done a fantastic job so far in the competition. Nasrullah Zadran played a quickfire cameo in their last meeting with Finland. The batters will be looking to continue their rich form on the last league day of Group C.

Playing XI: Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (c), Shoaib Azam, Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Nasrullah Zadran, Husnain Kabeer (wk), Sreekesh Srinivas, Saied Sajad, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy.

Match prediction

Germany will be high on confidence, with all their players stepping-up in crunch situations for them. Finland are reeling at the bottom of the table and need something dramatic to change their fortunes.

Germany look a well-balanced side and it won’t be a surprise if they continue their winning run over Finland on Thursday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

