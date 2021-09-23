ECC T10 2021: Match 18, Portugal vs Romania - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship 2021 (ECC), Portugal will face Romania at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain. It’s a reverse fixture of Match No. 15 of the ECC where Romania eased past Portugal.

Portugal are really struggling in the ECC 2021 so far. They have failed to win a single game and need to be at their absolute best to challenge Romania. They have already suffered a loss against Romania and will be looking to change their fortunes on Thursday in the ECC.

In the reverse fixture, Portugal skipper Najjam Shahzad won the toss and opted to bowl first. Romanian opener Satwik Nadigotla scored a quickfire half-century and a cameo from Sivakumar Periyalwar at the end helped them put 116 on the board, losing six wickets. Imran Khan and Amandeep Singh picked up two wickets each for Portugal.

The Portuguese batsmen struggled throughout the innings as they only managed to put 88 on the board for the loss of five wickets. They fell short by 28 runs, suffering another loss in the ECC. For the Romanian side, Vasu Saini and Aftab Kayani picked up two scalps each.

Romania have had a roller-coaster of a ride so far in the ECC. They will be high on confidence with their win over Portugal and will look to repeat that on Thursday.

Match Details:

Match: Portugal vs Romania Match 18, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 23 2021, Thursday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain on Thursday are expected to hover between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. The weather will remain cloudy throughout the day and rain is predicted on Thursday. Let’s hope we get a full game on Thursday.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games so far and expect another one on Wednesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Nothing is going right for the Portuguese side. Everyone has to step up and fire in unison to challenge the Romanian side.

Playing XI: Azhar Andani, Sharn Gomes, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Francoise Stoman (wk), Imran Khan, Junaid Khan, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo, Miguel Stoman

Romania

The Romanian side defeated Portugal in their last meeting at the ECC. They will be high on confidence and will be looking to be at their best against Portugal.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotia (wk), Gohar Manan, Sami Ullah, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Rajesh Kumar, Ijaz Hussain, Vasu Saini, Dharmendra Manani, Aftab Kayani

Match prediction:

Portugal and Romania face off in the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC). The Portuguese side need to play out of their skin to challenge the Romanian side.

Romania look strong on paper and expect them to come out on top against Portugal.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Parimal Dagdee