ECC T10 2021 Match 18: Sweden vs Belgium - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Sweden and Belgium will face each other in the 18th match of the European Cricket Championship 2021. The Cartama Oval in Cartama in Spain will host this exciting contest. This is Sweden’s last group stage game and they will be looking to finish the group stages on a high.

The last time the two sides met, they were involved in a closely fought contest. Batting first, Sweden posted 128 on the board. Everyone contributed to blunting the Belgium attack. Shagharai Sefat shone, however, and picked up four wickets.

Belgium didn’t have the best of starts to the run-chase as they lost both their openers early. But skipper Sheikh Sheraz played a fantastic knock and he was well-supported by Faisal Mehmood as they chased down the total in the ninth over.

Both Sweden and Belgium are heavily dependent on their batsmen but the bowlers will need to perform and restrict their opposition to low totals. It will all come down to handling nerves in pressure situations and promises to be another cracking contest in the European Cricket Championship 2021.

Match Details

Match: Sweden vs Belgium, Group A Match 18, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 16, 2021, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The weather in Cartama in Spain on Thursday is expected to be nice, warm and sunny. The temperatures will range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. No rain has been predicted on match day.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is very good for batting. Batsmen enjoy batting on this surface as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. We have seen some high-scoring games so far in the competition and expect another one on Thursday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Sweden

Sweden have lost their way in the competition after starting on a positive note. They have to change their fortunes and will be eager to finish the group stages on a high. The Swedish bowlers need to step up and back up their batters when they face Belgium in their last group game.

Playing XI: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c). Sami Rahmani, Ismaeel Zia, Zabi Zahid, Khalid Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Oktai Gholami

Belgium

Belgium beat Sweden in their last game and will be high on confidence. After suffering a loss against Norway, they have bounced back well as their batsmen stepped up in the game against the Swedes. They will be eager to keep the winning momentum and we don’t expect them to tinker with the winning combination.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Ali Raza (wk), Omid Rahimi, Faisal Mehmood, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Adnan Razzaq

Match Prediction

Sweden and Belgium will face off on Thursday and the game promises to be a cracker. It’s all to play for the Swedish side in their last group stage game. Belgium will be high in confidence as they beat Sweden in their previous game.

Belgium have the winning momentum behind them and we expect them to come out on top against Sweden.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra