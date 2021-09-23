ECC T10 2021: Match 19, Hungary vs Netherlands XI - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Hungary and Netherlands XI will lock horns in the 19th match of the ECC 2021 on Thursday, September 23. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this encounter.

The last time these two sides met in the ECC, it was a closely fought contest with Netherlands XI beating Hungary by three wickets with two balls to spare. Batting first, Hungary put 108 on the board, losing four wickets. Zahir Safi Mohammed scored a quickfire half-century but didn’t receive any support from the side's other batsmen. Netherlands XI skipper Sebastian Braat starred with the ball picking up three wickets.

In reply, Braat's side got off to a good start with Victor Lubbers smashing a fifty. He was playing at a strike rate of 300 but his departure led to a collapse. The batsmen who came in after Lubbers failed to step up. However, Boris Gorlee ultimately kept his cool and guided his side across the line by remaining unbeaten on 21. Sandeep Mohandas picked up three wickets for Hungary.

Hungary have had a roller-coaster of a ride in the ECC so far whereas Netherlands XI are yet to lose a game. The latter side are on a roll and will be eager to continue in the same way in their upcoming clash against Hungary in the ECC.

Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Netherlands XI Match 19, ECC 2021.

Date and Time: September 23 2021, Thursday, 06:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather report

Temperatures in Cartama, Spain on Thursday are expected to range between 20 and 25 degrees Celsius. There are chances of rain predicted throughout the day. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game on Thursday.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is very good for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the bowlers need to be at their absolute best to restrict the opposition to low totals.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary

Hungary suffered a loss in their last meeting against Netherlands XI in the ECC and will be looking to seek revenge for their loss. Everyone needs to fire in unison to challenge their opponents on Thursday.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (c), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Khaibar Deldar, Asanka Weligamage, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (wk), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Netherlands XI

Netherlands XI are on a roll in this ECC until now. They are yet to lose a single game and expect them to carry the winning momentum against Hungary in their next clash.

Playing XI: Victor Lubbers, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Navjit Singh, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (c), Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Max Hoornweg.

Match Prediction

Netherlands XI looked good in their last meeting against Hungary. The Dutch side look strong on paper and Hungary need to be at their best to come out on top in this clash.

Netherlands XI have a good balance to their side and as a result, we expect them to finish on top against Hungary in the ECC game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

