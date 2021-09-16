ECC T10 2021 Match 19: Norway vs Luxembourg - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Norway and Luxembourg will face off in the 19th match of the European Cricket Championship T10 tournament, 2021. It is a reverse fixture of yesterday’s clash and it will be the last game of both these sides in the group stage.

Both these sides faced off the other night. Norway beat Luxembourg comprehensively by nine wickets. After winning the toss, Luxembourg elected to bat first. The decision backfired as the batsmen failed to make full use of the conditions. They only managed to put 72 on the board, losing seven wickets.

Hayatullah Niazi and Prithvi Bhart picked up two wickets for Norway. It was a cakewalk for the Norway side as they chased down the total in five overs. Skipper Raza Iqbal remained unbeaten on 31 guiding his team across the line.

This game will be the last group stage for both these sides. Both will be eager to finish the group stages on a high and increase their chances of qualifying for the knockouts. Luxembourg will be looking to seek revenge against the Norway side for their loss the other night.

Match Details:

Match: Norway vs Luxembourg, Group A Match 19, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 16, 2021 Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The temperatures in Cartama are expected to range between 17 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is no chance of rain expected on Thursday and fans can expect a full game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. The batsmen enjoy batting on this surface. However, teams have failed to chase down totals courtesy of some exceptional bowling. The track is expected to stay true throughout the course of the match.

Predicted Playing XIs

Norway

Norway didn’t have the best of starts to the tournament but have changed their fortunes in recent matches. They will be eager to finish the group stages on a high. They will be looking to perform in the same way they performed against Luxembourg in the other game.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Khizer Ahmed, Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Prithvi Bhart, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Ahmadullah Shinwari, Vinay Ravi

Luxembourg

Luxembourg will be eager to seek revenge for their loss against Norway. Their batsmen have so far failed to put bigger totals in the competition. Their batsmen need to step up to finish the group stages on a high.

Playing XI: Thomas Martin, Oscar Whiteman, Tony Whiteman (c), Anand Pandey, Mohit Dixit, Sambhav Puri, Raju Akulwar, Akhilesh Kumar (wk), Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Match prediction:

The last time the two sides faced each other, Norway beat Luxembourg comprehensively. Both sides are dependent on their batting and will be hoping for their batsmen to perform in the upcoming clash. Norway have looked decent in recent matches and expect them to come out on top against Luxembourg.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

