ECC T10 2021: Match 2, Finland vs Czech Republic - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match No. 2 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group C will see Finland and Czech Republic go head-to-head at the Cartama Oval on Monday.

Finland, led by Nathan Collins, recently played a four-match T20I series at home against Sweden. The team started on a good note, winning the first two matches by four wickets. However, Finland lost their way and slumped to losses in the last two games of the series.

In the last match, they posted 145 for the loss of seven wickets, but Sweden chased the target down with 17 balls to spare. Skipper Collins and Amjad Sher were the standout performers for Finland in the series. While Collins scored 114 runs, Sher picked up eight wickets.

Czech Republic, led by Arun Ashokan, on the other hand, took part in the Continental Cup recently. But they didn’t have the best of tournaments, having finished fifth out of six teams. The Czech team ended Group B at the bottom of the table after losses to Hungary and Romania.

However, the Czech Republic salvaged some pride after beating Bulgaria by seven wickets in their fifth-place playoff match. After being put in to field first, the Czech Republic restricted Bulgaria to 137 for six. Thereafter, they chased the target down with 22 balls to spare.

Match Details

Match: Finland vs Czech Republic, Match 2, European Cricket Series - ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 27, 2021, Monday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Intermittent clouds will be there throughout the duration of the game. The temperature will be around the 18-degree Celsius mark. The humidity will be in the 60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a sporting one for playing cricket. The bowlers need to be on their mark and they won’t be having much room for error. Batting second should be the way forward.

Predicted Playing XIs

Finland

Finland will depend a lot on Nathan Collins to take them off to a good start. Amjad Sher is also a crucial part of their setup with both bat and ball. Sher scored 90 runs in the series against Sweden. The rest of the players need to contribute and help out the prolific performers.

Predicted XI: Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aniketh Pushtay, Aravind Mohan, Vanaraj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid

Czech Republic

Sudesh Wickramasekara and Sabawoon Davizi were the leading run-scorers for Czech Republic in the Continental Cup. Mendon, Ashokan and Jagannivasan also did their bit with the bat in hand. Keyur Mehta is expected to play a crucial role as he was the leading wicket-taker for his team in the league.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Khushalkumar Mendon, Kyle Gilham, Naveed Ahmed, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Satyajit Sengupta, Keyur Mehta, Ali Waqar

Match Prediction

Czech Republic haven’t won a lot of games in recent times. Finland beat Sweden twice and they have momentum with them. They are therefore slight favorites for the game.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee