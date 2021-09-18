ECC T10 2021: Match 2, Portugal vs Hungary - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report, and Live Streaming Details

Portugal and Hungary are set to lock horns in the second match of the ECC T10 2021 on Monday, September 20 at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Hungary, led by Abhijeet Ahuja, recently took part in the 2021 Continental Cup and finished third. In the semi-final, Hungary lost to Luxembourg by a mere two runs after failing to chase down 180. However, they made amends and beat Malta by eight wickets in the third-place playoff.

Zeeshan Kukikhel was exceptional with the bat for Hungary as he smashed 263 runs at an average of 65.75 and a strike rate of 175.33. In four innings, he scored three half-centuries with a top score of 82. He also happened to be the leading wicket-taker for Hungary with seven scalps.

Portugal, captained by Anthony Chambers, on the other hand, will go into the championship on the back of winning all four games in the Portugal tri-series. In their previous match, they defeated Malta by three wickets after chasing down 133 with 13 balls left in the innings.

Azhar Adnani was excellent with the bat as he smashed 276 runs at an average of 69 and a strike rate of over 154. Sirajullah Khadim was their top wicket-taker with nine wickets at an economy rate of 4.75. Portugal will be looking to pick up from where they left off last time.

Match Details:

Match: Portugal vs Hungary, Group B Match 2, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 20, 2021 Monday, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

Conditions will mostly be sunny with temperatures around the 21-degree Celsius mark. There is no chance of rain for the time being. The humidity will be in the high-60s.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a fairly decent one for batting. Shot-making may not be all that tough. But bowlers need to show a lot of discipline and hit the right channels.

Predicted Playing XIs

Portugal

Portugal’s fate in the tournament will depend a lot on Azhar Adnani taking them off to flying starts. Amir Zaib has been decent of late, but they need support from the other batters. Zaib has been impressive with the ball as well. Likewise, Khadim needs some aid from the other end.

Playing XI: Zulfiqar Ali Shah, Azhar Adnani, Amir Zaib, Anthony Chambers (wk), Najjam Shahzad (c), Imran Khan, Amandeep Singh, Sirajullah Khadim, Junaid Khan, Rahul Bharadwaj, Arsalan Naseem

Hungary

Hungary will depend heavily on Zeeshan Kukikhel with both bat and ball. He has been in riveting form and can be a game-changer for Hungary. Harshvardhan Mandhyan and Abhishek Kheterpal need to support him in the bowling department. Others need to play their part as well.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Khaibar Deldar, Nishanta Liyanage, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Zahir Mohammed, Asanka Weligamage

Match prediction

Portugal are on a winning spree of late and it won’t be easy to stop them. Hungary are also in good form, but need a herculean effort to get past their opponents. Portugal are firm favorites for the match.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

