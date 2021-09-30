ECC T10 2021: Match 20, Germany vs Italy - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Right then, it's the last of the league games in Group C of this year's European Cricket Championship (ECC). Germany have almost cemented their spot in the knockout stages but it's Italy who are going to fight it out against Finland, who are also in with a chance of making it into the play-offs.

Italy were winless at the onset of Day 3 but came out with a positive mindset, winning back-to-back games and registering four points in the points table. It all started when they beat the strongest side in Group C, England XI.

Italy had the English side in trouble at 23-3 and never allowed them to recover. It was Muhammad Imran, Baljit Singh and Amir Sharif with the ball that turned things around for them. It was Baljit Singh again with the bat who hit a sublime 43 runs off just 20 deliveries to seal the game for them in the end.

Italy were next up against Finland and the contest did not go as per plan for Italy as they lost the game by 5 runs. However, in the reverse fixture, Italy turned things around once again with the bat, with Baljit Singh and Irfan Shaikh going bonkers against the Finland bowling line-up chasing a total of 96 comfortably with 7 deliveries to spare. Italy are riding high on confidence and will be looking to notch up a win to reach the playoffs stages of the tournament.

Germany, on the other hand, have two games to go and don't have much to worry about, as they are all but qualified. The Germans have to ensure they don't lose momentum going into the knockout stages. Much of their batting depends on how their skipper Rohit Singh goes about his business. Rohit has been sensational for them this season, but the rest of the batters have not lived up to their expectations.

Fayaz Nasseri down the order is a handy batter and someone they look to do the bulk of the scoring in death overs. Shoaib Azam, in the recent games, showed glimpses of what he's capable of, scored a brilliant 44 off 19 balls while Finn Sadarangani too can do well with the bat.

Sreekesh Srinivas has been terrific for them with the ball in hand, picking up a three-for in their last game against the Czech Republic. Fayaz Nasseri has been a revelation as well, been amongst the wickets throughout and is certainly someone to watch out for.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs Italy, Group C, Match 20, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10

Date: September 30th, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

Cartama’s weather is pretty good except for scattered clouds and no signs of rain for sure with temperatures hovering around 26 degrees.

Pitch Report:

The surface seems to provide assistance for both batters and bowlers. If the bowlers can bend their backs, they can certainly get some purchase out of it and use the conditions to their advantage.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany:

Germany have done well so far with impressive performances but they also need to keep in mind that it’s all about the eleven players standing up to the occasion. The batting needs to come to the party in the next few crucial games.

Playing XI: Husnain Kabeer (WK), Mohammad Yasub, Rohit Singh (C), Mahela Daub, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Fayaz Nasseri, Sreekesh Srinivas, Finn Sadarangani, Rajeshkumar Chinnasamy, Saied Sajad.

Italy:

Italy, out of nowhere, have stormed into the top four spot. At the start of Day 3 they were down and out winless, and now with a couple of wins against good teams, they are peaking at the right time. They will look to make a mark in their last league stage fixtures today.

Playing XI: Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Irfan, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Damith Kosala, Jorawar Singh.

Match Prediction

Italy are riding high on confidence on the back of some impressive performances so far. They can upset Germany in this game too if the batting and the bowling clicks for them at the right time. Germany, on the other hand, will look to play good cricket and come out victorious and take the momentum into the play-offs.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava