ECC T10 2021: Match 20, Romania vs Austria- Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

It's the last of the Group B league matches of the ECC and Romania will be up against Austria. Just like Portugal, Romania too are struggling to find their feet in the ECC and this being the last of the group stage games, they will be eyeing to finish off with a win and progress into the next stage of the ECC.

Romania got belted for 200 in the ECC game against Netherlands XI and the bowlers were taken apart. Clayton Floyd scored a blistering century. Romania's weak link is their batting as they haven't been able to post anything in excess of 100 in the tournament. Even if they progress to the next stage the chances of them reaching the finals look bleak.

Taranjeet Singh has done well on a few occasions and he's got a fifty to his name in the tournament. Gohar Manan, who opens the batting, needs to find his form as well but the rest of the batting has looked clueless. Sivakumar Periyalwar is another player to watch out for in this game. He can be sublime once he gets going. Ijaz Hussain and Sami Ullah have been amongst the wickets for them and Vasu Saini along with them has done well in the ECC.

Austria, on the other hand, hasn't put a foot wrong except for that one loss against Netherlands XI. Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal and Mirza Ahsan, the top four batters are their superstars. Especially Razmal Shigiwal and if he gets going there's no stopping him.

On the bowling front they have the likes of Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin and Mark Simpson-Parker who all have been amongst the wickets. The reason why Austria are on the number two spot on the points table is because of their discipline in bowling. Austria will be looking to notch up another win to solidify their position on the points table and take the momentum into the ECC Qualifiers.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Austria Women, Match 20, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 23, 2021 Thursday, 8:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report

The weather is good in Cartama as the temperature ranges from 25 to 21. Conditions are likely to remain cloudy throughout the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch seems to be a belter for the batters as they can trust the bounce on the pitch and hit through the line without worries. The ball will come on to them nicely as well.

Predicted Playing XIs

Romania

Romania are struggling to find their feet in the ECC as they are languishing just above Portugal in the points table but a win here will take them easily to the next stage.

Playing XI: Taranjeet Singh, Ramesh Satheesan (C), Gohar Manan, Sami Ullah, Ijaz Hussain, Rajesh Kumar, Sivakumar Periyalwar, Pavel Florin, Dharmendra Manani, Aftab Kayani, Abdul Shakoor (WK).

Austria

Austria, on the other hand, have been phenomenal in the ECC and they are another team that looks stronger and will be tough to beat as their batting looks dangerous for any opposition.

Playing XI: Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Zeeshan Goraya, Abdullah Akbarjan, Noor Khan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Shahil Momin, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match prediction

Austria look a better unit who have all-rounder capabilities and their players can turn things around in a matter of a few deliveries. Romania will have to play out of their skin to cause an upset in the ECC.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

