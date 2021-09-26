ECC T10 2021: Match 3, Germany vs England XI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Match 3 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021 sees Germany lock horns with England XI at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain.

Germany recently faced Spain in a three-match T20I series, which they lost by a 2-1 margin. After winning the first game of the series, the Germans lost the remaining two matches.

Dylan Blignaut and Talha Khan were good with the bat. The former finished as the highest run-scorer for Germany in the series. Blignaut also picked up four wickets, while slow left-arm bowler Sri Vishnu Elam Bharathi scalped six wickets.

England XI consist of players representing their respective counties. In the upcoming ECC, Dan Lincoln will lead the side. They have some quality players on their side and it provides a good opportunity for these players to showcase their skills.

Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Alex Mellor and Tom Bevan are the four batters to watch in the ECC. Bowling all-rounder Sam Pearce will play a major role as he has the experience of representing Glamorgan in the T20 Blast this summer. The team also has a bunch of talented U19 players who will be eager to step up in the upcoming competition.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs England-XI, Match 3, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 27th, 2021, Monday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The weather in Cartama, Spain will be warm and sunny. Perfect conditions for a game of cricket are expected, with temperatures ranging between 16 and 30 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy batting on this surface as the ball tends to come nicely onto the bat. A high-scoring game is on the cards on the opening day of Group C of ECC.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany

Playing XI: Shoaib Azam-Khan, Nasrullah Zadran, Husnain Kabeer, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Muhammad Yasub (wk), S Sajad-Sadat, Rohit Singh (c), Fayaz Khan, R Chinnasamy, Shahir Malikzai, Mahela Daub

England XI

Playing XI: Dan Lincoln (c), Alex Mellor (wk), Harrison Ward, Tom Bevan, Zum Ahktar, Andy Rishton, Richard Edwards, Euan Woods, Alex Russell, Same Pearce, Max Uttley

Match prediction

Germany are a bowling-heavy team, and the batsmen need to be on their toes while facing England XI, who have quality young players in their side. It will be a cracker of a contest with both teams expected to come out all guns blazing.

England XI are more likely to kick off the competition with a win against Germany.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee