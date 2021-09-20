ECC T10 2021: Match 3, Romania vs Netherlands XI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 moves into Group B fixtures starting Monday. Belgium and Spain qualified from Group A, and the top two teams from Group B will join them for the championship week. The group features the Netherlands XI, Austria, Hungary, Portugal, and Romania.

The 3rd match of ECC T10 2021 will see Romania and Netherlands XI lock horns at the Cartama Oval in Spain.

Romania are coming off a successful Continental Cup 2021 campaign, eventually winning the tournament by beating Luxembourg in the final. They remained unbeaten throughout.

Their top batsmen in captain Ramesh Satheesh, Taranjeet Singh, and Satvik Nadigotla were amongst the runs. Asif Bevinje, Sami Ullah, and Aftab Kayani led the charge with the ball for them. Romania have experienced players in their side who have played plenty of cricket in the latest format of the sport and are favorites to progress to championship week.

Netherlands XI are the highest-ranked team in the group, placed 17th in the ICC Men’s T20I team rankings. They will participate in the ICC T20 World Cup as well next month. Netherlands XI boasts players who have international experience. The Dutch side are one of the teams to watch out for and are potential contenders to win the ECC T10 2021 tournament.

Match Details

Match: Romania vs Netherlands XI, Match 3, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 20th, 2021 Monday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

Skies are expected to be clear during the course of the game. The forecast is good with no prediction of rain.

Pitch Report

The Cartama Oval is a batting-friendly wicket, with scores ranging from 120 to 150. Batters will enjoy batting on this wicket, while bowlers will have to toil hard to pick up wickets and contain the flow of runs.

Predicted Playing XIs

Romania

Romania have a strong and experienced batting line-up surrounded by the likes of Ramesh Satheesan, Taranjeet Singh and Satwik Nadigotla. They scored 133, 120, and 100 runs, respectively, during the recently concluded Continental Cup. Asif Bevinje (8), Sami Ullah (6), and Aftab Kayani (5) were their leading wicket-taker. Romania are well balanced in all departments and will be eyeing another trophy heading into the ECC T10 tournament.

Predicted XI: Taranjeet Singh, Gohar Manan, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Asif Bevinje, Satvik Nadigotta (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Sami Ullah, Vasu Saini, Shantanu Vashisht, Aftab Kalyan, Pavel Florin.

Netherlands XI

Skipper Sebastiaan Braat is a fast-bowling all-rounder who brings ample experience to the side. Musa Nadeem Ahmed scored 215 runs at a strike rate of 193.60 in the recent ECS Netherlands Capelle. The likes of Vivian Kingma and Max Hoornweg add value to their bowling attack.

Predicted XI: Niels Etman, Navjit Singh, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein, Vivian Kingma, Asad Zulfiqar, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Max Hoornweg, Sebastiaan Braat, Olivier Elenbaas, Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad.

Match Prediction

Both teams are equally strong in their respect. Romania have players who are more experienced in the T10 format as compared to Netherlands XI. This should otherwise be an even and well-fought contest between the two top teams of the group.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava