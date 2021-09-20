ECC T10 2021: Match 4, Austria vs Hungary - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Austria and Hungary face each other in the 4th match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 Group B leg at Cartama Oval on Monday.

Austria lost to Belgium in their most recent T20I series, going down 1-2. However, this side, led by Razmal Shigiwal, has many players who have been regulars in ECS T10 tournaments over the past two years and have performed well. Austria will be one of the teams to watch out for in the ECC T10 2021 tournament and are fierce competitors.

Meanwhile, Hungary are coming on the back of a good run in the recently concluded Continental Cup, where they finished third. They lost to Luxembourg in a close semi-final clash.

However, they ended their campaign on a high with a win over Malta in the third-place playoff. Their skipper Marc Ahuja has been a part of the Royal Tigers, who won both the ECS Hungary T10 tournaments in 2020 and 2021.

This Hungary side is full of players who have experience of playing in the T10 format. Both sides have players who have participated in previous ECS T10 tournaments.

Hungary are in good form looking at their recent performances. Austria may not have a good record in the recent past, but will pose a challenge in the ECC T10. Both teams will look to build momentum in the early stages.

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Hungary, Match 4, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 20th, 2021 Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies are expected to be under partial cloud cover. However, there is no prediction of rain, and fans can expect a full game. The temperature will range between 22 and 23 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

From what has been seen in the Group A matches of the ECC T10 2021, batters have had a good time on this wicket. There is not much assistance for the bowlers, and they will have to be at their very best in these conditions.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Skipper Razmal Shigiwal will hold the key with the bat for the side. Abdullah Akbarjan has performed well in ECS Austria Vienna and is expected to come good with the ball. Mark Simpson Parker had a memorable ECS debut this season, scoring 264 runs and picking up 12 wickets. Zeeshan Goraya has amassed 412 runs in 17 ECS outings to go with 24 wickets. These are the few key players for Austria whose performance will determine how they fare in the ECC T10 2021.

Predicted XI: Shahil Momin, Mark Simpson-Parker, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Arsalan Arif, Abrar Bilal (wk), Zeeshan Goraya, Sahel Zadran, Abdullah Akbarjan, Umair Tariq, Amit Nathwani, Iqbal Hossain.

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukhikel is the biggest name in the Hungary line-up at the moment. He had a phenomenal Continental Cup, scoring 263 runs and bagging seven wickets as well. They will hope for him to come good with both bat and ball in the ECC T10 tournament. The likes of Satyadeep Aswathnarayan, Abhishek Kheterpal, and Nisantha Liyanage are key players on the side.

Predicted XI: Zeeshan Kukikhel, Abhijeet Ahuja (c), Harshvardhan Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Khaibar Deldar, Nishanta Liyanage, Sandeep Mohandas, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana, Zahir Mohammed, Asanka Weligamage.

Match Prediction

Hungary are in good form and will start this ECC T10 encounter as favorites to win. However, Austria can very well string a surprise and is a team that cannot be taken lightly.

