ECC T10 2021: Match 4, Netherlands XI vs Italy - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Match No. 4 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 Championship Week features Netherlands XI and Italy at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Monday.

Netherlands XI are the winners of the Group B Finals of the ECC T10. They beat Austria in a close game by four runs to claim glory. The Dutch also finished at the top of the Group B table with seven wins and 14 points from eight encounters.

Their opponents for this game, Italy, made a dream turnaround in the Group-C leg. After losing their first four games, they came back to make the finals and the Championship Week of the ECC T10.

They eventually lost to England-XI in the final. Italy failed to defend 142 runs but put up a good show.

Both teams will be raring to continue their performances as the top two sides from each group battle it out during Championship Week.

Match Details:

Match: Netherlands XI vs Italy, Match 4, European Cricket Series- ECC T10 Championship Week 2021

Date and Time: October 4, 2021, Monday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies are clear and conditions will be bright and sunny for the entire duration of the game. We can expect a full game with no interruptions.

Pitch Report

Cartama Oval has been a good wicket for batting throughout the ECC T10. Batters will have the advantage and bowlers will have to be at their best at this venue.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands-XI

Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee and Victor Lubbers were the top scorers for the Dutch side. Floyd, along with Julian De Mey and skipper Sebastian Braat, also picked up the highest wickets for their team.

Predicted XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (c), Navjit Singh, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Ryan Klein, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Olivier Elenbaas

Italy

Amir Sharif was brilliant in the group stage, with 324 runs and 17 wickets. Baljit Singh and Nisar Ahmed were the next highest run getters respectively. Jaspreet Singh also grabbed 13 wickets for Italy, having a good run with the ball.

Predicted XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Amir Sharif, Baljit Singh (c), Ifran Shaikh, Damith Kosala, Adnan Muhammad, Ammad Khan, Jaspreet Singh, Simranjit Singh, Janaka Wass, Ravi Paul.

Match Prediction

Although Italy have put up a brilliant display to make it to the Championship Week of the ECC T10, Netherlands XI will start this game as favorites.

Their batting and bowling have performed well as a unit while Italy have been dependent on a few names to carry them through.

However, Italy could cause an upset by beating the Dutch side if they play to their maximum potential in this ECC match.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

