ECC T10 2021: Match 5, England XI vs Finland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The fifth and final game on Day 1 of the Group C fixtures of European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 will pit the formidable England XI against Finland at the Cartama Oval on Monday, September 27.

Finland are coming into this tournament on the back of a drawn series against Sweden. After taking a 2-0 lead, Finland failed to seal the series as Sweden made a brilliant comeback in the second half.

Finland seemed much more comfortable chasing totals as both their wins came while chasing, while they lost the latter two encounters after batting first. The bowlers failed to deliver, which left the side in a slump. They ended up conceding a draw in what should have been a straightforward series win.

A mere look at the England XI squad is enough to send shivers down the spine of any opposition that will lock horns with that outfit. The side has some experienced campaigners who have plied their trade in England's domestic tournaments.

The side boasts of the likes of Alex Mellor, Arthur Godsal, Dan Lincoln, Euan Woods, Harrison Ward and Sam Pearce, who have made their mark on the domestic circuit.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Finland, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 (Group C, Match 5)

Date: September 27, 2021 (Monday)

Time: 08:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Forecast

Temperatures will be quite high at the start of the match but will decline as the game progresses. Conditions will be cloudy with moderate humidity and a zero chance of precipitation.

Pitch Report

The track is expected to be balanced, providing assistance to both batters and bowlers. However, short boundaries mean that bowlers will rely on variations to deceive the batsmen and put a halt on the flow of runs. The skipper winning the toss will most likely opt to field first.

Predicted Playing XIs

England: Dan Lincoln, Harrison Ward, Thomas Bevan, Alex Mellor, Euan Woods, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Max Uttely, Arthur Godsal, Rich Edwards, Zaman Akhter.

Finland: Nathan Collins, Peter Gallagher, Aniketh Pushtay, Aravind Mohan, Vanaraj Padhaal, Amjad Sher, Jonathan Scamans, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid.

England XI vs Finland Match Prediction

England XI certainly seem to be the stronger side on paper and are expected to win this encounter by edging past Finland.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode.

