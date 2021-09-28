ECC T10 2021: Match 6, Czech Republic vs Finland - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

The Czech Republic will lock horns with Finland in the sixth Group C fixture of the European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 - on Tuesday at the Cartama Oval.

The Czech Republic and Finland had very contrasting fortunes on the first day of the competition. While the former won both their encounters and stand second in the points table, Finland lost both their games and are reeling at the bottom.

The two sides went up against each other in the second game of the tournament. A riveting contest was on display, as the Czech Republic were restricted to a score of 92 runs after opting to bat first. However, a strong performance from the Czech Republic bowlers saw Finland getting bundled out for only 79.

In their second game, the Czech Republic outplayed Italy by eight wickets. Another dominant Czech bowling performance kept the Italians to a score of 103 runs. The Czechs then overhauled the target with eight wickets and three deliveries to spare.

Meanwhile, Finland were absolutely obliterated by the seemingly invincible England XI. Batting first, Finland could manage only 71 runs in a one-sided contest. The Englishmen chased down their target in the fourth over itself.

Match Details

Match: Czech Republic vs Finland, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 (Match 6)

Date: September 28, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

The temperature may be on the lower side and the conditions might be a tad cool. However, it should become warmer as the day progresses. There is a negligible chance of precipitation, so a full game could ensue.

Pitch Report

The track has plenty to offer for the batters. The bounce is true, so the batters should be able to hit across the line. Bowlers might rely on varying the pace to keep the batters on their toes. The captain winning the toss will, in all likelihood, opt to field first.

Predicted Playing XIs

Czech Republic

Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan (C), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad (WK), Satyajit Sengupta.

Finland

Nathan Collins (C), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (WK), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Parveen Kumar, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad.

Match Prediction

The Czech Republic had a fabulous run on the first day of the tournament. They'll be expected to carry that form into the sixth match to secure a win against Finland.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

