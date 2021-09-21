ECC T10 2021: Match 6, Hungary vs Portugal - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live streaming details

Hungary will take on Portugal in the sixth game of Group B of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10, 2021 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

The opening day of Group B fixtures saw some cracking encounters being played. Austria and Netherlands XI emerged as the stronger sides in the group, winning both their games.

Hungary had a decent run on Day 1, winning one of their two games. They got off to quite a decent start, managing a 35-run win over Portugal. After posting 129 runs on the board, they restricted the Portugal side to just 94/8 from their ten overs courtesy a brilliant bowling performance.

However, they failed to keep the winning momentum going, as they crashed to a massive seven-wicket loss against Austria in their next game. Batting first, Hungary could manage only 95 runs despite losing only four wickets. In response, Austria made short work of the total, romping home comfortably in the ninth over.

Portugal, on the other hand, were unable to win a single game on the first day. They were beaten by Hungary first up, as they failed to chase down a tall target of 130 runs.

In their second fixture, they once again batted second. This time around, they were unable to chase down a 111-run target against the Netherlands.

Match Details

Match: Hungary vs Portugal, European Cricket Championship T10 (Match 6).

Date: September 21, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

Conditions on Tuesday are not very promising, as there is a pretty high chance of precipitation. The temperatures could be on the lower side, while humidity could be high as well. So a rain-curtailed contest could ensue on the day.

Pitch Report

The track is a balanced one, with plenty on offer for both batsmen and bowlers. The onus will be on the top-order batsmen to do the bulk of the scoring, while the slower bowlers could be more effective on the pitch.

Predicted Playing XIs

Hungary

Zeeshan Kukikhel, Marc Ahuja (C), Zahir Safi Mohammed, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Asanka Weligamage, Khaibar Deldar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Ali Yalmaz, Salman Khan, Sandeep Mohandas.

Portugal

Francoise Stoman (WK), Sharn Gomes, Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Najjam Shahzad (C), Junaid Khan, Amandeep Singh, Md Siraj Nipo.

Match Prediction

A cracker of a contest is possibly on the cards on Tuesday afternoon. Both sides are coming into this contest on the backs of losses, but Hungary are expected to get the better of Portugal once again.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

