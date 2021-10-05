ECC T10 2021: Match 6, Netherlands XI vs Austria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Netherlands XI will face Austria in Match 6 of the ECC Championship Week at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

The Netherlands XI started off their ECC T10 Championship Week campaign with thumping wins over Spain and Italy. After putting up 108 runs on the board, they bowled extremely well to restrict Italy to just 71. The Group B winners are among the top contenders to win the ECC T10 Championship Week. They are at the top of the table with two wins from as many games.

Meanwhile, Austria lost a high-scoring game against Belgium in their ECC T10 Championship Week opener. Chasing a daunting target of 172, they fell short by 34 runs.

The Netherlands XI will look to continue their fine run as Austria search for their first win of the ECC T10 Championship Week.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Austria, Match 6, European Cricket Series- ECC T10 Championship Week 2021.

Date and Time: October 5th 2021, Tuesday, 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Report

The skies are clear with bright sunshine and no prediction of rain. We should get a full game without interruptions. The temperature could vary between 19 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

We have seen high-scoring games in the ongoing ECC T10 Championship Week so far. The wicket is good for batting. But teams batting second have found it difficult to chase, so batting first is a viable option after winning the toss.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands-XI

Musa Ahmad struck a brilliant unbeaten 27-ball 70 in the first game. Boris Gorlee smashed an 18-ball 40 against Spain. Vivan Kingma, Clayton Floyd and Julian de Mey picked up two wickets apiece in the first game. Meanwhile, Sebastian Braat picked up two in the second game. It was an all-round performance from the Dutch players in both games.

Predicted XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (c), Victor Lubbers, Aryan Dutt, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elanbaas, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma.

Austria

Sahel Zadran, Ahsan Yousuf and Bilal Zalmai have picked up three wickets apiece in the ongoing tournament. Iqbal Hossain scored a quick-fire 12-ball 34. Captain Razmal Shigiwal scored an unbeaten 78, but that came in a losing effort.

Predicted XI: Iqbal Hossain, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Ahsan Yousuf, Zeeshan Goraya, Shahil Momin, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal.

Match Prediction

The Netherlands XI have batted and bowled well in both their games in the ECC T10 Championship Week. They are the favourites to win this game, and are in brilliant form. Austria will face a tough test against Sebastian Braat and co. They will have to be at their very best if they want to beat the in-form Netherlands-XI side.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: Fancode.

Edited by Bhargav