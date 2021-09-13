ECC T10 2021 Match 6: Norway vs Sweden - Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

After some scintillating action on the first day of the tournament, the first fixture on Tuesday will pit Norway against Sweden at the picturesque Cartama Oval.

Norway and Sweden have had contrasting starts to their respective campaigns thus far. While Norway were unable to snare a single win, finishing the day on the wrong side of the table, Sweden were exceptional, picking up a couple of wins to get off the mark with a bang.

In the reverse fixture between the two sides, Sweden emerged victorious by the slimmest of margins. After being asked to bat first, Sweden notched up 125 runs on the board, riding on whirlwind knocks from Rahel Khan and Azam Khalil.

In response, Norway were never really in the game, as they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. A few quickfire knocks in the end got them close to the target, but they eventually fell short by four runs.

In their second game, Norway were handed an eight-wicket drubbing at the hands of Spain. Batting first, Norway managed a par total of 112 runs. However, the Spain came out all guns blazing, chasing the target down with just under three overs to spare.

Sweden, meanwhile, secured a win in their second encounter as well, beating Luxembourg by 22 runs to move to second position in the points table.

A cracker of a contest is on the cards on Tuesday as Sweden will look to continue their winning streak while Luxembourg will hope to snare a win and get their campaign back on track.

Match Details

Match: Norway vs Sweden, European Cricket Championship, 2021 (Match 6).

Date: September 14, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 12:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

The conditions are not very promising on Day 2 of the tournament. While the temperature could hover around the 22-degree Celsius mark, there will be a 91% chance of precipitation. Expect a rain-affected contest to kick off the day.

Pitch Report

The pitch has plenty on offer for the batsmen. So the onus will be on the top-order batters to do the bulk of the scoring. Any total below 120 runs were chased down on the first day, so the side batting first will look to score in excess of that mark.

Predicted Playing XIs

Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Khizer Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Vinay Ravi, Prithvi Bhart.

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (c), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Oktai Gholami, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Humayun Kabir Jyoti (wk), Hassan Mahmood.

Match Prediction

Sweden are the better side on paper going into this contest, and are expected to edge past their embattled opponents, handing Norway their third loss on the trot.

TV and live streaming

TV: N/A

Also Read

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav