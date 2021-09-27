ECC T10 2021: Match 7, England XI vs Italy - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

The rampant England XI side will take on the reeling Italians in the seventh fixture of Group C of the European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 - on Tuesday, September 28 at Cartama Oval.

England XI have been head and shoulders above the other sides on the first day of the tournament. The seemingly invincible side are certainly not a pushover and the Italy outfit have their task cut out ahead of them.

England XI sit comfortably atop the Group C points table with two wins from two fixtures with an astounding net run-rate of +6.717. Italy, on the other hand, have suffered twin setbacks on the first day of their campaign and are placed fourth.

England XI started their campaign by absolutely crushing Germany and securing a six-wicket win. England's bowlers wreaked havoc with ball in hand as they bowled out the Germans for a paltry total of 55 runs.

They seemed to be in a bit of trouble as they lost four wickets but got over the line quite comfortably in the end. In their second encounter against Finland, England XI cruised to a nine-wicket win as they chased down the target of 72 runs in the fourth over itself.

Italy were beaten in the curtain-raiser for Group C fixtures. Batting first, they posted 111 runs on the board but failed to defend the target as the Germans chased it down in what was an absolute edge-of-the-seat thriller.

They suffered a similar loss against the Czech Republic as the latter chased down the target of 104 runs set by Italy without much ado.

While England XI will look to continue their belligerent run in this tournament, the Italians will look to pull off a miracle and get the better of a side that seems quite unbeatable.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Italy, European Cricket Championship - ECC T10 (Group C, Match 7)

Date: September 28, 2021 (Tuesday)

Time: 02:30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Forecast

The weather in Cartama on Tuesday is good for cricketing action. Temperatures will be on the rise as the game progresses, while conditions will be partly cloudy. There is no chance of rain and a full 10 overs-a-side contest is on the cards.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is one which favors the batters. The bowlers will need to use their variations to good effect to chip in with wickets. A score of around 120 runs will be par on this track.

Predicted Playing XIs

England XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (C)(WK), Alex Mellor, Arthur Godsal, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

Italy: Hassan Ahmad, Nisar Ahmed (WK), Baljit Singh (C), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Ravi Paul, Jaspreet Singh, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass.

Match Prediction

England XI have a formidable squad and are expected to secure a thumping win over the Italians, who will need to produce something nothing short of magical to stand a chance.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

