ECC T10 2021: Match 7, Netherlands XI vs Austria - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

A high octane clash will be on the cards when Netherlands XI lock horns with Austria in the seventh game of Group B in the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10, 2021 at the Cartama Oval on Tuesday.

Netherlands XI and Austria had a brilliant run on the first day of Group B fixtures. Both sides won two games apiece, and occupy the top two spots in the Group B points table. Austria are atop the points table, courtesy of a superior net run-rate of 5.561 compared to Netherlands' +2.7.

Austria were in action in the first Group B game. After being invited to bat first, they went hammer and tongs after the Romania bowlers, finishing with a mammoth total 195 runs on the board. In reply, Romania managed only 106 runs in response.

In their second game against Hungary, it was their opposition who batted first and notched up 95 runs, a score Austria chased down in just under nine overs.

Netherlands XI, meanwhile, secured both their victories by batting first. In their first game against Romania, they put up 96 runs on the board. Their bowlers stepped up and defended a below-par total, handing Romania a 34-run beating.

Against Portugal, Netherlands performed a tad better, scoring 110 runs. That proved to be more than enough in the end, as a spectacular batting collapse saw Portugal's innings halted at 90 runs.

Both sides will be raring to go and keep their winning momentum going. So an edge-of-the-seat thriller contest could ensue, as arguably two of the best sides in the group are going up against each other.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands vs Austria, European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10, 2021 (Match 7).

Date: September 21, 2021 (Tuesday).

Time: 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama.

Weather Forecast

The weather conditions on Tuesday at Cartama Oval will be one that fans and players may not desire. Rain is likely to play spoilsport, while humidity could be high as well. The temperatures could hover around the 24-degree Celsius mark.

Pitch Report

There were plenty of high-scoring encounters on the first day of Group-B games, with Austria scoring a jaw-dropping 195 runs. The track could still be conducive for batting. However, the bowlers could turn to variations to keep the flow of runs in check, and to chip in with wickets.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

The Netherlands XI side saw some good performances with the bat as well as the ball on Monday. Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers and Clayton Floyd will likely hold the key with the bat, while Julian de May and Floyd will look to carry on their good form with the ball.

Predicted XI: Asad Zulfiqar (WK), Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Victor Lubbers, Clayton Floyd, Sebastiaan Braat (C), Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Vivian Kingma, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg.

Austria

Two of Austria's batsmen aggregated runs in three-figures on the first day. The batting will depend heavily on Razmal Shigiwal and Iqbal Hossain once again to do the bulk of the scoring. Noor Khan was brilliant in the death overs with the ball in han,d while Abdullah Akbarjan kept the batsmen guessing with his clever angles and variations.

Predicted XI: Iqbal Hossain, Zeeshan Goraya, Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abrar Bilal (WK), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal, Mark Simpson-Parker.

Match Prediction

Two juggernauts are going up against each other, so the game will likely go down the wire. But expect Austria to edge past the Netherlands XI in this big game on Tuesday.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

