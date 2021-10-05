ECC T10 2021: Match 8, England XI vs Netherlands XI - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

England XI will take on Netherlands XI in Match 8 of the ECC Championship week on October 5 at The Cartama Oval in Spain.

England XI have been thoroughly dominant in the tournament so fast having lost only one match. They have found the right balance in their playing XI and have the winning momentum heading into this fixture. Most of the England XI players have fired as the team has beaten most of the sides in the tournament.

Netherlands XI have been prolific in the ECC so far. They topped Group B, having won seven out of eight fixtures. They, much like their counterparts, have the winning momentum heading into this encounter. After winning an edge-of-the-seat thriller final against Austria in their last game, the Netherlands XI have their tails up heading into championship week.

Match Details

Match: England XI vs Netherlands XI, Match 8 Championships Week, European Cricket Championship 2021.

Date: October 5th 2021, Tuesday.

Time: 4:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain, on Tuesday is predicted to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius. There are bleak chances of rain throughout the day. Rain is most likely to stay away from what could possibly be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is a batsman’s paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batsmen can hit through the line and play their shots. We have seen many high-scoring games in the ECC so far and we can expect this one to have a similar outcome.

Probable Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Musa Ahmed, Boris Gorlee and Victor Clayton Floyd have been the stars with the bat for the Netherlands XI side. Captain Sebastian Braat, Julian De Mey and Clayton have been amongst the wickets for the dutch outfit. The Netherlands XI have shown sparks of brilliance and could potentially upset an in-form English side.

Predicted XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastian Braat (c), Navjit Singh, Asad Zulfiqar (wk), Ryan Klein, Niels Etman, Julian De Mey, Viv Kingma, Olivier Elenbaas.

England XI

England XI side have found their groove in the ECC. They have started well early in the tournament and will be hoping to carry on with this form. They have come out all guns blazing and are expected to put up yet another dominant performance.

Harrison Ward and skipper Dan Lincoln have been the top-performers with the bat in the ECC. Sam Pearce and Arthur Godsal have been handy with the ball, providing the side with crucial breakthroughs in the ECC.

Playing XI: Harrison Ward, Dan Lincoln (c), Alex Mellor, Andy Rishton, Luke Webb, Sam Pearce, Euan Woods, Rich Edwards, Arthur Godsal, Max Uttley, Alex Russell.

Match Prediction

The England XI have been dominant so far in the ECC so far. However, the Netherlands XI are a quality side too, and could upset the English XI. Regardless, England XI are expected to finish on top in this ECC encounter.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Edited by Anantaajith Ra