ECC T10 2021: Match 8, Germany vs Czech Republic - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

Match 8 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 will see Germany take on the Czech Republic at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Germany started their ECC T10 2021 campaign with a three-wicket win over Italy. However, they lost their next game against England XI. Therefore, they now have a win and a loss from two games and sit third with two points.

Meanwhile, the Czech Republic started off on a brilliant note, winning both of their opening games in the ECC T10 2021 against Finland and Italy. They are only behind England XI, who top the table with 4 points, based on net run-rate.

The Czech Republic will look to keep their winning run going, while Germany will also want to build momentum going ahead in the tournament. This should be an exciting battle to watch out for.

Match Details

Match: Germany vs the Czech Republic, Match 8, European Cricket Series- ECC T10, 2021

Date and Time: September 27th, 2021, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Weather Report

The skies are clear with no prediction of rain. The temperature will be around 24 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

Average scores have been above the 100-run mark in the games played so far in this group. The wicket is good for batting and batters should be able to score once they get their eyes in.

Predicted Playing XIs

Germany

Rohit Singh was the leading run-scorer for Germany on day 1 of the ECC T10 2021 Group C. He scored 59 runs, including an unbeaten 57. Fayaz Nasseri has picked up six wickets from two games, becoming their best bowler.

Predicted XI: Rohit Singh(c), Mohammad Yasub, Nasrullah Zadran, Shoaib Azam, Abdul Shakoor Rahimzei, Husnain Kabeer(wk), Fayaz Nasseri, Finn Sadarangani, Sreekesh Srinivas, Mahela Daub, Saied Sajad

Czech Republic

Sudesh Wickramasekara was the best batter for the Czech Republic on Group C Day 1 of the ECC T10 2021 with 98 runs from two games, including an unbeaten 54. Along with Arun Ashokan and Sabawoon Davizi, they are a dangerous top three to handle. Sudesh and Sabawoon were amongst wickets as well, alongside Satyajit Sengupta and Kushal Mendon.

Predicted XI: Sabawoon Davizi, Arun Ashokan(c), Sudesh Wickramasekara, Aakash Parmar, Kushal Mendon, Vyshakh Jagannivasan, Sharan Ramakrishnan, Naveed Ahmed, Keyur Mehta, Hilal Ahmad(wk), Satyajit Sengupta.

Match Prediction

The Czech Republic look a very well-balanced unit and have performed well with both bat and ball. They have won both games and appear to be the better of the two sides. However, Germany are an equally competitive side. The Czech Republic go in with momentum on their side. This ECC T10 2021 Group C match should be a thrilling contest.

TV and live streaming details

Also Read

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

Edited by Sankalp Srivastava