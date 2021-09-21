ECC T10 2021: Match 9, Austria vs Portugal - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Austria and Portugal face off in the ninth match of the European Cricket Championship. The T10 contest will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on September 21.

Austria started the competition with a win against Romania. They won comprehensively against Romania as they posted a mammoth 195 on the board.

Skipper Razmal Shigiwal played a sensational knock of 96 off just 28 balls. He hit five fours and 11 sixes in the innings. The bowlers then stepped up to restrict Romania to 106, winning the game by 89 runs.

In the following game, they continued their winning momentum by defeating Hungary by seven wickets. After restricting Hungary to 95, they chased down the total in the ninth over.

They are on a roll in the competition and will be looking to repeat their performance against Portugal.

The Portuguese side, on the other hand, are struggling in the tournament. They lost both the games on the opening day of the competition.

In the first game against Hungary, they failed to chase 130 as they managed to score just 94, losing eight wickets.

In the following game, the batters failed to step up as they couldn’t chase 111 set by Netherlands XI. They need to quickly turn the tables around in their next fixture against Austria.

Match Details

Match: Austria vs Portugal, Match 9, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: September 21, 2021, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: The Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report

The temperature in Cartama is expected to hover between 18 to 25 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batters enjoy this surface. The overcast conditions might favor seam bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Austria

Austria have looked good so far in the tournament. Everyone has stepped up and fired in unison and will be eager to keep performing in the same way against Portugal in their next fixture.

Playing XI: Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal (wk), Mirza Ahsan, Abdullah Akbarjan, Mark Simpson-Parker, Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Aqib Iqbal

Portugal

Portugal hasn’t had the best of starts. The batters have failed to back their bowlers and need an improved performance from them. They will be hoping to change their fortunes against Austria.

Playing XI: Sharn Gomes, Imran Khan, Amir Zaib, Najjam Shahzad (c), Azhar Andani, Anthony Chambers, Amandeep Singh, Francoise Stoman (wk), Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Miguel Stoman

Match prediction

Austria and Portugal face off on Tuesday. Both sides have had contrasting journeys in the competition.

Austria look like a well-balanced side and expect them to come out on top against Portugal.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

