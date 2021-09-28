ECC T10 2021: Match 9, Italy vs Finland - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, match prediction and live streaming details

In the ninth match of the European Cricket Championship (ECC), Italy will face Finland at the Cartama Oval in a Group C fixture at Cartama, Spain.

Both Italy and Finland lost their games on the opening day of the ECC. Italy suffered a loss against Germany in their opening game and failed to turn the tables around in the next fixture. They lost to the Czech Republic in their second game of ECC 2021.

After being put in to bat, Italy scored 103 after losing six wickets. Muhammad Irfan top-scored with 45 off just 17 balls. The bowlers then failed to defend the total as the Czech Republic side chased it down in the last over with eight wickets in hand. The bowlers need to step up and back up their bowlers in their clash against Finland.

Finland, on the other hand, have struggled on the opening day of the ECC. The team has failed to fire in unison and quickly need to turn the tables around. They suffered a heavy loss against England XI in their second game.

Finland put 71 on the board as only three batters managed to get into double digits. The bowlers then couldn’t pick up wickets as the England XI side chased down the total in only the fourth over, winning by nine wickets.

Finland need to play out of their skin against Italy on Tuesday to have any chance of getting a win.

Match Details:

Match: Italy vs Finland, Match 9, European Cricket Championship (ECC) 2021

Date and Time: September 28 2021, Tuesday, 06:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather report:

The weather in Cartama, Spain will be warm and sunny. Temperatures are expected to range between 14 and 28 degrees Celsius. Expect clear skies throughout the game.

Pitch Report:

The pitch at Cartama Oval is good for batting. The batters have enjoyed batting on this surface so far and fans can expect a high-scoring game on Tuesday.

Predicted Playing XIs

Italy

The Italian side are struggling at ECC 2021. They lost both their games on the opening day. The players have failed to hold their nerves in crunch situations and will be hoping for a better performance in their outing against Finland.

Playing XI: Nisar Ahmed (wk), Hassan Ahmad, Baljit Singh (c), Amir Sharif, Irfan Shaikh, Ammad Khan, Muhammad Imran, Simranjit Singh, Ravi Paul, Adnan Muhammad, Janaka Wass

Finland

Finland suffered a heavy loss against England XI in their second game. The bowlers will be eager to put in an improved performance in their clash against the Italian side.

Playing XI: Nathan Collins (c), Peter Gallagher, Aravind Mohan, Jonathan Scamans (wk), Amjad Sher, Mahesh Tambe, Naveed Shahid, Areeb Quadir, Muhammad Imran, Hariharan Dandapani, Raaz Mohammad

Match prediction:

Both Italy and Finland got off to losing starts in the ECC. Italy fought hard in close contests but failed to get over the line. Finland, on the other hand, need something better from their players to challenge the Italian side.

The Italian side look strong on paper and we can expect them to come out on top against Finland in the ECC.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

