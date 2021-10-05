ECC T10 2021: Match 9, Spain vs Austria - Preview, Predicted XIs, Pitch Report, Weather Forecast, Match Prediction and Live Streaming Details

Spain are set to take on Austria in Match 9 of the Championship Week of the ECC T10 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Tuesday.

Austria lost the Group B final to Netherlands XI. Chasing 127, they managed only 122/8. They had finished second in the group stage with six wins from eight matches. They have been on top of their game whenever they have taken the field, and are one of the most balanced sides in the tournament.

Spain, meanwhile, finished at the top of the table in Group A with five wins from eight ECC matches. However, in the ECC final, they lost to Belgium by 27 runs. After being put in to field first, the Spanish bowlers faltered, as Belgium put up 134 runs on the board. Spain managed only 107 in response in their allotted quota of ten overs.

Match Details

Match: Spain vs Austria, Match 9 Championships Week, European Cricket Championship 2021.

Date: October 5, 2021, Tuesday.

Time: 6:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather Report

The temperature in Cartama, Spain on Tuesday is predicted to range between 14 and 29 degrees Celsius. Rain is expected to stay away on what could be an enthralling day of cricket.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a batsman’s paradise. With the ball coming nicely onto the bat, the batsmen can hit through the line and play their shots. There have been many high-scoring games in the ECC so far. This game could also follow that trend.

Probable Playing XIs

Spain

Spain struggled initially in the tournament, but have found their winning combination and have bounced back in the ECC. They rely heavily on their bowlers, so their batsmen need to step up.

Playing XI

Awais Ahmed (wk), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (c), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Austria

Iqbal Hossain and Razmal Shigiwal have come in handy with the bat for Austria in the ECC. Abdullah Akbarjan and Akib Iqbal were key with the ball for Austria, who will hope for similar performances from the duo.

Predicted XI

Zeeshan Goraya, Iqbal Hossain, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Abrar Bilal, Mehar Cheema (wk), Noor Khan, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Aqib Iqbal, Abdullah Akbarjan.

Match Prediction

Spain are a formidable side, and have been phenomenal so far in the tournament. Austria have an equally good set-up, and they could pose a serious threat to the Spanish outfit. But Spain are expected to finish on top in what could be a close game in the ECC.

TV and Live-streaming Details

TV: N/A.

Live Streaming: FanCode.

