ECC T10 2021: Match 5, Netherlands XI vs Portugal - Preview, predicted XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

With Group A games done and dusted, it's time to shift focus to Group B games at the ECC T10 2021. All the teams will be looking to carry the momentum into the business end of the tournament.

The Netherlands XI start off as favorites in Group B as they have loads of talent and will fancy their chances of going all the way to lift the trophy. Captain Sebastian Braat is the player to watch out for. The Netherlands XI top order consists of Musa Nadeem Ahmad, who's been splendid with the bat. He's hit an unbeaten century with Sparta Cricket 1888, and won the Man of the Match award in the Capelle ECS T10 tournament.

Vivian Kingma has toppled the best of the sides with his pace bowling and has featured in the 2014 ICC T20 World Cup Squad. He's a swing bowler who can shape the ball both ways in the air and off the pitch. Max Hoornweg is someone to keep an eye on for the Netherlands XI as he's scalped 29 wickets in the domestic season.

Portugal, on the other hand, have plenty of talent to watch out for this season. Najam Shahzad, the star all-rounder, is a very capable batsman who plays according to the situation and Portugal will be happy to have him. He's amassed 397 runs in 22 games and has picked up 14 wickets. Azhar Andani, the hard-hitting opening batsman, has got a very good record in this shorter format.

Amir Zaib, another brilliant all-rounder, has impressed in the games he's played so far as he has amassed 106 runs and five wickets. Md Siraj Nipo boasts a lot of experience from the ECS games, and he's very tidy with his off-spin skills. Zaib is going to be a key bowler for Portugal this season. Junaid Khan is a handy batsman and a very skilful bowler as well.

Match Details

Match: Netherlands XI vs Portugal, Match Number 5, European Cricket Championship 2021

Date and Time: September 20, 2021 Tuesday, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain

Weather Report:

Clear skies in Cartama will be there all throughout the day with a temperature of 27.6 degrees and there’s no threat of rain.

Pitch Report:

The pitch is a belter for batting and the teams can really trust the surface throughout. Any target posted on the board will be chaseable as well and both teams will fancy their chances of chasing the target down.

Predicted Playing XIs

Netherlands XI

Netherlands XI start off as favorites in their first game as they have a lot of players coming in with international experience and they’ll be the team to beat as well.

Playing XI: Navjit Singh, Musa Ahmad, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat, Clayton Floyd, A Zulfiqur (WK), Vivian Kingma, Julian De Mey, Ryan Klein, Max Hoornweg, O Elenbaas

Portugal

Portugal, on the other hand, have a lot of skilful players coming in with ECS experience into this tournament. They’ll be looking to produce a surprise for the Netherlands XI team.

Playing XI: Azhar Andani, Najam Shahzad, Amir Zaib, Mian Shahid, Imran Khan, Md Siraj Nipo, Junaid Khan, Paul Buccimazza (WK), Amandeep Singh, Miguel Stoman, Francoise Stoman.

Match prediction

Netherlands XI look like a team to beat in Group B and Portugal have a lot to do right to get over the line in this contest.

TV and live streaming details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

