ECC T10 2021: Norway vs Belgium Match 12- Preview, Predicted XIs, Match Prediction, Weather Forecast, Pitch Report and Live Streaming Details

Norway will lock horns with Belgium in the 12th game of the T10 European Cricket Championship, 2021. The Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain will host this exciting contest. Both sides faced off the other day and Belgium beat Norway by seven wickets in a five-over contest.

Norway have struggled in the competition so far. They are yet to win a game having lost three games with one being washed out due to rain. Their opening game was a closely fought contest against Sweden. With 126 to chase, they tried hard but were knocked over for 121, falling short by four runs.

Their game against Sweden was washed out and in the next game, they again suffered a loss against Belgium. In a five-over contest, Norway managed to put 49 on the board. The bowlers failed to defend the total as the Belgium side chased it down with two balls to spare. The batsmen have done a good job so far but the bowlers need to step up if the side are to go all the way in the competition.

Belgium, on the other hand, are on a roll in the competition so far. They have played four games so far and won all four. The batsmen have done a fantastic job for them as they look on course to finish in the top four. After winning three games comprehensively, they faced Luxembourg in a rain-curtailed match.

Batting first, Luxembourg managed to score only 45 runs as Waqas Raja starred with the ball for Belgium. Raja picked up three wickets in one over to derail the opposition. The Belgian batsmen then stepped up to chase down the total with four balls to spare. Belgium have the winning momentum behind them and will be eager to carry it forward.

Match Details

Match: Norway vs Belgium, Group A Match 12, European Cricket Championship T10, 2021.

Date and Time: September 15, 2021 Wednesday, 02:30 PM IST.

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama, Spain.

Weather report

Temperatures in Cartama are expected to hover between 17 and 29 degrees Celsius. Conditions will remain cloudy throughout the day with rain expected in the afternoon. We might witness interruptions during the course of the match. Let’s hope that the rain stays away and we get a full game.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval ground in Cartama is very good for batting. We have seen high-scoring games on this surface and expect it to remain the same on Wednesday. The overcast conditions will favor seam bowlers from both sides.

Predicted Playing XIs

Norway

Norway have looked off-color so far in the competition. Nothing has gone right for them so far as they are in search of their first win of the tournament. Everyone needs to fire in unison if they are to seek revenge against a good Belgium side.

Playing XI: Raza Iqbal (c), Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Prithvi Bhart

Belgium

Belgium are on a roll in the competition so far. Their batsmen have been brilliant so far and will be eager to keep up the good work. The bowlers, too, have stepped up in crunch situations as they look a formidable side going ahead in the competition.

Playing XI: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (c), Saber Zakhil, Omid Rahimi, Ali Raza (wk), Shagharai Sefat, Waqas Raja, Saqlain Raja, Adnan Razzaq.

Match prediction

Belgium have been brilliant so far in the competition whereas Norway have struggled. Both sides are heavily dependent on their batsmen and will look forward to them posting big totals on the board.

Belgium have a good balance within their side which makes them favorites for this clash. Expect them to come out on top against Norway.

TV and live streaming details:

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: Fancode

